(G)I-DLE's Soyeon confirms all members renew contracts with CUBE Entertainment

On November 30, 2024, (G)I-DLE won the Record of the Year on Melon Awards 2024, which is one of the night’s main and prestigious categories. During the speech, the girl group made an emotional speech that left the audience sentimental. Soyeon, the girl group’s leader has also announced that all the members of (G)I-DLE have renewed their contracts with CUBE Entertainment. The girl band will continue to be together and will release more music in the future.

Previously, Soyeon’s contract end was publicly revealed during a recent (G)I-DLE concert, where she altered lyrics to reference the November expiration. Soyeon gave a solo stage performance at (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN SEOUL and grabbed fans’ attention due to its controversial lyrics as she performed her solo track, which included the lyrics, “Contract ends in November. Who can stop me?“ Moreover, rumors had been swirling around that she was considering several companies, including KOZ Entertainment, led by Zico, and Big Planet Made Entertainment.

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they have been continuing as a five-member group.

Additionally, the K-pop group was also featured in Jennifer Lopez’s song This Time Around, which was released on March 15, 2024. The group has been making a mark in not just the South Korean music industry but also globally. More activities from the group will be announced in the coming days.