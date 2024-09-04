Dare to Love Me star Lee Yoo Young welcomes first child with non-celebrity husband

Actress Lee Yoo Young has embarked on a new journey of her life. Her agency announced that she has welcomed her first child with her non-celebrity husband. The actress gave birth to a healthy daughter back in August 2024.

Meanwhile, back in July, Lee Yoo Young announced her marriage and pregnancy.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Following the wrap-up of her recent drama Dare to Love Me, Lee Yoo Young revealed her marriage plans through her agency. She also confirmed that she is with a child. It was announced that, in May, she registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband.

“The two, who became a married couple based on deep affection and trust for each other, will become parents this coming September,” her agency ACE Factory stated, explaining that the pair would not hold any separate ceremony to prepare to welcome their first child.

In 2023, Lee Yoo Young started dating her husband. This was her first public relationship since her previous partner, actor Kim Joo Hyuk, who unfortunately passed away in 2017.

Lee Young made her official debut in the 2014 film Late Spring. Since then, the actress has appeared in many popular works. Her most recent drama, Dare to Love Me, concluded the run on July 2.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, this rom-com series centers around Shin Yoon Bok (played by Kim Myung Soo), a scholar in the 21st century who holds Confucian values, and his art teacher, Kim Hong Do, who upholds a completely different personality. Lee Yoo Young absolutely captivated the viewers with her strong presence as the bold and fierce Kim Hong Do.

Apart from Dare to Love Me, she is also known for Your Honor, Insider, Diva, The Lies Within, My Fellow Citizens, Tunnel, Ms. Apocalypse, and more K-dramas and films.

