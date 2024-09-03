Lee Da Hee to join Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Joo Bin in Divorce Insurance; Report

Lee Da Hee is gearing up for her return to the K-drama land. According to the latest reports, the actress has been cast as a main character in the upcoming K-drama Divorce Insurance. She will star alongside Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Joo Bin in his drama. Adding to the excitement, Divorce Insurance is being helmed by Killing Romance director Lee Won Seok.

On September 3, Korean media outlet Edaily reported that Lee Da Hee has bagged a role in tvN’s upcoming drama Divorce Insurance. Her agency Ghost Studio stated that she will appear as one of the main roles in this work alongside Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Joo Bin.

Her addition to this star-studded cast lineup is raising significant anticipation about the upcoming drama. Adding to the excitement, this will also mark Lee Da Hee’s return to the K-drama land after more than a year. Her last drama Island with Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Gil aired its finale on March 10, 2023.

Divorce Insurance is an upcoming tvN drama that will revolve around how insurance companies handle divorce-related issues. Lee Kwang Soo is set to transform into Ahn Jeon Man in this series. He is a risk analyzer specializing in forecasting. He is a also divorced man whose wife abruptly left him. While he seems to be indifferent at one glance, he is secretly struggling with many unresolved issues, which makes him cautious at every step of life. Things change when he meets No Ki Joon, a childhood friend while working on a divorce insurance project.

Lee Dong Wook is stepping into the shoes of No Ki Joon, a divorcee navigating similar challenges as Ahn Jeon Man. Despite having a successful career, he carries the burden of three divorces. While paying the alimony to his ex-wives, life takes a toll on both his emotional and financial situation.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo Bin is also set to play a pivotal role in this drama and will closely work with the remaining cast lineup. Penned by screenwriter Lee Tae Yoon, Divorce Insurance is now slated to air on tvN in the first half of 2025.

