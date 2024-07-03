Dare to Love Me star Lee Yoo Young reveals marriage plans and pregnancy post K-drama’s conclusion; Details

Lee Yoo Young, star of Dare to Love Me, is expecting her first child. Ace Factory, the agency representing actress Lee Yoo Young, announced on July 3 KST that she has recently married and is looking forward to motherhood.

Lee Yoo Young announces marriage and pregnancy

On July 3, Lee Yoo Young's agency ACE FACTORY released an official statement regarding the actress's recent developments. The statement expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported Lee Yoo Young's career. The agency, ACE FACTORY further, announced their intention to share the news of Lee Yoo Young's marriage. Lee Yoo Young officially registered her marriage with her non-celebrity husband in May of this year, confirming their status as a married couple.

According to the agency, the couple, who married based on deep affection and trust, will welcome their first child in September. As the due date approaches, there are currently no plans for a separate wedding ceremony. The agency expressed gratitude for fans' warm interest and congratulatory messages for Lee Yoo Young as she begins a new chapter in her life as a wife and soon-to-be mother.

Lee Yoo Young began dating her husband in 2023, marking her first public relationship since the passing of her previous partner, Kim Joo Hyuk, six years ago, which garnered significant attention. Lee Yoo Young made her acting debut in the 2014 film Late Spring and has since appeared in numerous films. Her television drama credits include Tunnel, You Drive Me Crazy, and her most recent work, Dare to Love Me, concluded on July 2 KST.

More about Dare to Love Me

Based on the webtoon of the same title, Dare to Love Me is a romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between Shin Yoon Bok (played by Kim Myung Soo), a scholar from Seongsan village in the 21st century who strongly upholds Confucian values, and his art teacher Kim Hong Do (played by Lee Yoo Young), known for her bold and direct personality.

In the series, Lee Yoo Young brought an added charm to her character Kim Hong Do, who dreams of becoming a designer despite lacking connections, power, and facing disrespect in the competitive design industry.

