Dark Nuns stills: Song Hye Kyo takes on evil as fearless nun to save a soul in upcoming supernatural horror; SEE

Dark Nuns is an upcoming South Korean horror film that has been highly anticipated by fans for its stellar cast, which includes Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, still cuts of Song Hye Kyo have been released, showcasing the depth of her character. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

On December 20, 2024, the production team of Dark Nuns released several stills featuring Song Hye Kyo as Sister Junia. Beneath her cold and stoic demeanor lies an unwavering sincerity, and Song Hye Kyo masterfully brings this complexity to life, delivering a performance unlike anything she has done before.

In the film, Sister Junia joins forces with Sister Michaela, portrayed by Jeon Yeo Been. The two nuns forge an unlikely partnership and embark on a dangerous mission, risking everything in their fight to save Hee Joon from the clutches of darkness.

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong-won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping tale of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save himself. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, ready to mesmerize audiences with her performance. Following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory, expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo-been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, takes on the role of Sister Michaela. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

