Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo get confirmed for period drama Show Business; Production underway

Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, and many more A-listers will be joining a brand-new high-profile production titled Show Business. The actors have finally confirmed their roles for the upcoming show. Moreover, the filming of the series will reportedly start from this month onwards.

On December 16, 2024, it was reported that the upcoming South Korean series Show Business (working title) will begin filming next month. The high-profile production will feature some of the industry’s biggest names, including Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo, with Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, and Kim Jeong Woo also confirmed to appear. The show will be tentatively released in 2026.

The Netflix Original will be directed by Lee Yoon Jung, known for Argon, and written by Noh Hee Kyung, celebrated for Our Blues. Studio Dragon and GTist will once again collaborate to produce the series. While a detailed synopsis is yet to be shared, the story is expected to take place in the period following the Korean War, focusing on stage performers who played a pivotal role in shaping South Korea’s fast-emerging entertainment industry.

Gong Yoo has recently starred in the Netflix series The Trunk alongside Seo Hyun Jin, which was released on November 29, 2024. Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Gong Yoo is also set to reprise his iconic role in Squid Game season 2, releasing on December 29, 2024.

Song Hye Kyo is all set to return to the big screen in the upcoming film Dark Nuns opposite Jeon Yeo Been, to be released on January 24, 2024. She gained immense fame from the Netflix series The Glory, where she played a woman seeking revenge on her high school bullies. Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon, and more also starred in the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa brings mystery to The White Lotus season 3 as cryptic hotel employee Mook; watch teaser