Love Scout teaser: Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min’s dynamic takes a romantic turn as boss and secretary; WATCH

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Teasers of the series have been released, showcasing their dynamic from bickering to growing closer to each other in their workspace. The show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually develop feelings for each other.

On December 20, 2024, new teasers of the show were released, featuring Lee Jun Hyuk as Secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. The teaser begins with Yoo Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yoon forming a cordial relationship. As Kang Ji Yoon observes him from a distance, she dismisses questions about her feelings for him, referring to Yoo Eun Ho simply as her secretary. Despite her initial coldness, Yoo Eun Ho gradually begins to charm her.

In the second teaser, the employees of Kang Ji Yoon and Yoo Eun Ho’s headhunting company, Peoplez, are shown crammed into an elevator, setting the stage for what seems to be an ordinary workday. However, the tension between CEO Ji Yoon and her secretary, Eun Ho, is undeniable, with both visibly upset.

As the awkward atmosphere peaks, a surprising twist is revealed: Ji Yoon and Eun Ho are secretly holding hands. Once the doors open, they resume their icy facades, leaving their baffled colleagues nervously speculating about Ji Yoon’s mood.

Advertisement

The plot of the series follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and successful CEO of a headhunting company who devotes all her energy to staying ahead in the fiercely competitive industry. Despite her professional achievements, Ji Yun is utterly clueless when it comes to managing her personal life.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who takes care of almost everything for her. Unlike his boss, Eun Ho is kind, well-mannered, and deeply considerate of others. A single father, he is also remarkably skilled at parenting and housework, creating a sharp contrast between his grounded nature and Ji Yun’s work-focused life.

Love Scout will premiere on January 3, 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited about the show?

ALSO READ: TXT announces world tour ACT: PROMISE EP. 2 following long hiatus; Starts March 2025 in Incheon