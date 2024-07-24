Did BTS’ SUGA attend Jo Jung Suk-led film Pilot’s VIP screening? Rare sighting amid military enlistment excites fans; PIC

Recently, BTS’ SUGA allegedly attended the VIP premiere of Jo Jung Suk’s new film Pilot. Though the information hasn’t been verified yet, fans are happy to get a glimpse of him for the first time in a while amid his military enlistment. The fan who spotted him at the premiere claimed that they were the only person to capture his rare sighting.

BTS' SUGA attended Pilot's VIP premiere?

Recently, a viral photo of BTS’ SUGA’s rare sighting amid military service took the internet by storm. A fan first posted his picture on social media, claiming that the K-pop idol attended the VIP premiere for Jo Jung Suk’s new film Pilot, which is set to be publicly released in South Korea on July 31.

Though the X user who allegedly spotted him couldn’t verify the information as well, the picture captured the BTS rapper getting escorted by his bodyguard. Since his military enlistment, SUGA has rarely made public appearances. He was last seen in BTS’ brief reunion photos following Jin’s military discharge on June 12.

While many fans asked the user to delete the picture as it was allegedly captured during his private schedule, others have expressed their joy after seeing the beloved Agust D’s face after so long.

Here’s the picture of SUGA’s alleged attendance at the Pilot VIP premiere:

Advertisement

SUGA's recent activities

On the work front, SUGA hasn’t released new music in a while. His debut solo studio album D-DAY was unveiled on April 21, 2023. The 10-track album boasts the K-pop idol’s rapping skills through hip-hop-infused genres. This is also his first album under his solo stage name Agust D.

In addition, following the album’s release, SUGA hit the road for an encore tour. Capturing the special moments from the concerts, the BTS member created a documentary movie August D Tour D-DAY. It was released globally from April 10, 2024 onwards, and earned a huge commercial success, becoming a box-office hit.

Meanwhile, SUGA is currently serving as a public service worker in the army. He couldn’t take up active duty soldier post due to a shoulder injury he sustained during his early days with the group.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V’s Love Me Again racks up 700 million Spotify streams becoming fastest B-side by K-pop soloist to achieve feat