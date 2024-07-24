BTS’ V’s Love Me Again racks up 700 million Spotify streams becoming fastest B-side by K-pop soloist to achieve feat

BTS’ V continues to demonstrate his musical prowess with consistent solo achievements. Most recently, Love Me Again, a B-side track from his debut solo album Layover has recorded 700 million streams on Spotify. With this, the K-pop idol bagged his first such stream count in his solo career.

BTS' V bags new Spotify achievement with Layover B-side Love Me Again

According to a recent update by Spotify, V’s Love Me Again has racked up a whopping 700 million streams on the platform, becoming his first ever solo track to achieve the feat.

At the same time, released on August 10, 2023, this R&B piece hit this stream count within 11 months and 1 week, becoming the fastest B-side track by a K-pop soloist to do so on Spotify.

Congratulations to BTS’ V!

More about BTS' V's Love Me Again and Layover

BTS’ V unveiled Love Me Again as a B-side track for his debut solo studio album Layover. The R&B and Jazz-infused track explores the singer’s raw emotions and yearning for a lost love.

The immaculate lyrics dive deeper into his inner world filled with regret, hope, and perhaps a longing for closure. The nostalgic music video also serves as a plea for his wishes of reconnection. In the backdrop of a mystic cave setting, V lends his voice to profound words infused with heartbreaks, memories, and desperate emotions.

The haunting backdrop in the music video is used to exhibit his intensified feelings as the void left by his loved one echoes through his ethereal vocals.

On this special day, listen to V’s Love Me Again one again:

BTS’ V’s solo album Layover features a total of six tracks including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, Slow Dancing and its piano version, and For Us. All the tracks in his album are characterized as jazz, R&B, and pop, with a dash of blue vibes.

V's latest activites

On the work front, BTS’ V is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service which he enlisted alongside leader RM in December 2023. On March 15, 2024, he dropped a new solo digital single FRI(END)S, which has fetched him many remarkable records in his career. He is now set to be discharged from the army in June 2025, when he will reunite with the rest of the members to resume BTS activities.

