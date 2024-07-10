BTS’ SUGA wants to invite Robert Downey Jr, John Cena, Dwayne Johnson to Suchwita; says ‘need to learn English soon’

BTS’ SUGA’s talk show Suchwita is quite popular among K-pop fans for its star-studded guest list and the rapper’s connection with them. In a recent Bangtan Bomb video, celebrating ARMY day, he revealed the international guest he wants to have on his talk show.

On July 9, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled seven brand new Bangtan Bomb videos featuring the seven members. It was released as a celebration of ARMY Day, signifying a day dedicated to the group’s loyal and powerful fandom.

SUGA’s video was shot during the premiere of the 2021 film The Devil's Deal starring Lee Sung Min. When the actor came to his show, he invited the BTS member to the premiere.

In the video, he revealed that since his talk show Suchwita has been doing quite well, PR teams for movies and K-dramas often contact the team first to have actors guest on the show.

SUGA said that that’s why in the future he wants to grow the show by welcoming international guests like Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr., John Cena, and Dwayne Johnson (the ROCK).

He said that since the Korean market for movie watchers is reportedly the third largest, a lot of global actors end up visiting the country to promote their films. “That’s when we will have them on Suchwita”, SUGA revealed his well-curated future plans for his talk show.

“I need to hurry up and learn English”, the Daechwita rapper hilariously said while expressing his utmost dedication to growing himself as an artist and simultaneously advancing Suchwita.

More about SUGA's recent activities

SUGA is currently completing his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on September 22, 2023. Due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in his early years with BTS, the rapper has been serving as a public service worker instead of an active-duty soldier. He will most likely return from service on June 21, 2025.

On the work front, SUGA unveiled his debut solo studio album D-DAY under the name Agust D. Released on April 21, 2023, this album has a total of 10 songs infused by the power-injecting hip-hop genre.

He turned his encore concert tour for this album into a documentary movie Agust D Tour D-DAY, which hit the theater globally from April 10 onwards, earning huge commercial success.

