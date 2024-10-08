Did ex-NCT member Taeil hold a live stream day after he was booked for sexual crimes? Here’s what report says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Taeil is currently in hot water due to a sexual assault case against him. The situation first came to light back in August, sending a shockwave through the K-pop world. Just recently, it was reported that he had been sent to prosecution for further investigation. Amid the controversy, a new shocking report suggests he held a livestream just a day after being booked.

Previously, Bangbae Police Station reportedly revealed that Taeil was indicted on sexual assault charges on June 13 after receiving a report from the victim. According to a recent report, the next day, which was June 14 and his birthday, he came live on his social media account. Although he allegedly appeared without makeup, the details of his broadcast have shocked netizens. It came to the light that he reportedly acted as usual saying, ‘I thought about turning the stream on at 12 AM yesterday, but I thought some people would be sleeping. I was so sleepy that I thought I might be too down.”

Additionally, reports mentioned that he even talked about his new hairstyle, promoted the comeback with his group, and hummed songs like nothing happened. As the news came to light, netizens expressed their outrage and criticized him, questioning his ‘sanity’.

For the unversed, on August 28, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil had been removed from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127. Although as a reason they mentioned ‘unspecified sexual crimes’, the agency acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

Later the same day, he was summoned for questioning. The following day, Bangbae Police Station revealed that he was booked back on June 13 for sexual crimes committed in June 2023.

As many rumors emerged, police confirmed that his victims didn’t involve any minor or same-sex individuals. Following the reveal of the investigation timeline, SM Entertainment faced accusations of a cover-up, which the agency denied clarifying that they had no knowledge of the same name until mid-August.

On October 8, Korean media reported that he had been sent to prosecution without detention on September 12 on charges of quasi-rape of an intoxicated woman with his two accomplices. If the charges are confirmed, he will face at least 7 years in prison with the maximum punishment being life imprisonment.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Billlie’s agency confirms IU participated in songwriting and producing for group’s upcoming EP appendix: Of All We Have Lost