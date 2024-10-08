Billlie’s agency confirms IU participated in songwriting and producing for group’s upcoming EP appendix: Of All We Have Lost

IU is truly the most helpful senior who never fails to lend her strength to the new generations. It has been recently revealed that the K-pop soloist took part in producing Billlie’s upcoming album appendix: Of All We Have Lost. She has also participated in the songwriting process.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on October 8, Billlie’s agency, Mystic Story, confirmed that she has participated in producing the group’s upcoming fifth mini-album and its songs. “IU participated in writing the lyrics and other aspects for the title track Memory Candy for the group’s forthcoming album appendix: Of All We Have Lost," stated the agency.

Mystic Story added, “The collaboration between the two artists has resulted in music and performances of even higher perfection," asking fans to keep their interests and expectations for the release.

This update just a week before Billlie’s album release is raising much anticipation as fans are looking forward to something unprecedented from the EP.

Meanwhile, Billlie’s 5th mini-album appendix: Of All We Have Lost, is set to drop on October 16 at 6 PM KST (2:30 pm IST). Mystic Story has already unveiled a few sets of concept teasers, capturing the dynamic aura of each member.

Although the final tracklist will arrive on October 14, the group has started previewing the songs that will be featured in the album. So far, they have confirmed the release of Trampoline, Shame, and BTTB (Back to the Basics), along with the title track Memoru Candy.

Through this comeback, Billlie is set to showcase a diverse side of their musical brilliance. The teaser images captured them in chic charm and free-spirited styles.

On November 10, 2021, Billlie made their official debut with their first mini-album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The group was originally formed with six members and now continues to soar as a septet. The current lineup consists of Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna, and Sheon.

On the other hand, hitmaker soloist IU made her comeback with The Winning earlier this year. She recently concluded her 2024 HEREH World Tour in Seoul. The final show spotted BTS’ V, J-Hope, Lee Jong Suk, BIGBANG’s G-dragon, and more celebs in the audience.

