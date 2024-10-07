Ex-NCT's Taeil sent to prosecution for quasi-rape of intoxicated girl with 2 non-celebrity acquaintances; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Taeil, who was indicted on charges of sexual crimes in June, is now facing prosecution for quasi-rape cases. According to the latest reports, the former K-pop idol was sent to prosecution without detention on September 12. Previously, it was reported that his victims didn’t involve any same-sex individuals or minors.

According to the Korean media outlet TV Report on October 7, Taeil is currently being investigated for a quasi-rape case. In South Korea, the term is used to describe nonconsensual sexual intercourse with an intoxicated person who is unconscious or unable to resist.

According to the report, he is facing charges of sexually assaulting a woman under the influence of alcohol, with his two acquaintances. It has been reported that none of his acquaintances who committed the crime together are public figures or famous.

Previously, on August 28, SM Entertainment announced that they had removed Taeil from NCT and its sub-unit NCT 127 due to unspecified sexual crimes. Although they refrained from sharing any details, it caused quite a stir among netizens, as many thought this sudden decision directly indicated the seriousness of his crimes.

Shortly after Bangbae Police Station revealed that an investigation had been launched for the same, according to SM Entertainment, on the same day, Taeil was summoned for questioning to the police station.

On August 29, a representative from the Bangbae precinct revealed that the ex-NCT member was indicted on charges of sexual offense back in June, and the investigation has been underway since then.

This led many to believe that the group’s agency tried to cover it up before it seemed impossible to do so. However, SM Entertainment clarified that they were not aware of the investigation until mid-August.

Meanwhile, rumors also emerged suggesting that Taeil’s sexual crimes victim allegedly involved minors, which was dismissed by Bangbae Police Station. The representative reportedly confirmed to media outlets that the victims are not of the same sex or minors.

On September 13, it was reported that his case had been handed over to the prosecution with the numbers of victims and other details unspecified.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.