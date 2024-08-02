Did Zion.T attend TWICE's READY TO BE tour finale in Japan to show support for girlfriend Chaeyoung? Here's what we know

TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T, the newest K-pop couple in the town earlier this year confirmed their relationship. Their relationship once again came to attention when several photos from TWICE’s READY TO BE final Japan tour.

It was recently alleged that Zion.T was spotted at TWICE’s READY TO BE Japan concert to support girlfriend Chaeyoung.

On August 2, 2024, new dating crumbs from TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T arrived when some of the eagle-eyed fans went deep diving into the K-pop couple’s Instagram. The rumor began to catch fire when a photo from TWICE’s READY TO BE World Tour final concert in Japan surfaced in online communities and X (previously Twitter).

In the photo, a man who looked like Zion.T was seen with a girl at the TWICE’s READY TO BE Japan concert at Nissan Stadium. See here:

Since the couple has been lowkey and private with their relationship this came as a surprise and soon caught fire.

TWICE created history by concluding their READY TO BE World Tour with two fiery performances for two days at Nissan Stadium on July 28, 2024. The same day, Chaeyoung like all TWICE members shared photos on her Instagram.

Chaeyoung on that day had posted pictures with her friends one of which caught fans’ attention. The girl in the previous alleged Zion.T photo at the concert and Chaeyoung's photo appeared to be the same person. Fans were quick to speculate that Zion.T might have gone to the concert to support Chaeyoung and even met backstage.

See the alleged photos of Zion.T at TWICE’s Japan concert here:

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Chaeyoung and Zion.T confirmed their relationship in April 2024. At present, it seems they are keeping their relationship as private as possible but supporting each other from the sidelines. At the time, agencies of both K-pop stars confirmed the rumors.

Chaeyoung debuted with TWICE on October 20, 2015, with the release of the mini-album The Story Begins. Chaeyoung has released covers of Alone by Cheeze and Off My Face by Justin Beiber. She recently collaborated with Coco & Clair Clair on their track Pop Star in October 2023.

