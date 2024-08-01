TWICE's Tzuyu announces solo debut with intriguing trailer captioned, 'All abouTZU is Coming Soon'; WATCH

On August 1, TWICE’s Tzuyu stirred excitement among fans with the announcement of her highly anticipated solo debut. The singer shared an enigmatic trailer for her first mini-album, abouTZU, captioned intriguingly as "All 'abouTZU' is Coming Soon." The trailer, posted across TWICE’s official social media channels, features Tzuyu in a series of ethereal and mysterious settings, dressed in a stunning light blue satin gown.

In the trailer, Tzuyu's voice echoes with a captivating message: "On a day unseen by anyone, you will witness it. I'm a believer, a dreamer. Trust me, before I give you my all, I will ask one last time. So, are you ready?" This cryptic yet compelling teaser hints at a deeply personal and immersive musical experience.

Fans are buzzing with anticipation as Tzuyu prepares to showcase her solo artistry.

Meanwhile, Tzuyu, born Chou Tzuyu on June 14, 1999, in Tainan, Taiwan, has continued to captivate fans with her talent and charisma as a key member of TWICE. Since her debut with the group in October 2015, Tzuyu has emerged as a prominent figure in K-pop, known for her striking beauty and engaging stage presence.

Her journey began when she moved to South Korea in 2012 to train under JYP Entertainment, leading to her standout role in the reality show Sixteen and eventual debut with the nine-member K-pop girl group, TWICE alongside members, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung.

In early 2024, Tzuyu along with her fellow TWICE members released the single I Got You on February 2, serving as a prelude to their thirteenth Korean EP, With YOU-th. The full EP, featuring the lead single One Spark, hit the shelves on February 23, showcasing the group's evolving musical style.

Additionally, TWICE's fifth Japanese studio album, Dive, was launched on July 17. This year also saw the group concluding their record-breaking Ready to Be World Tour, including historic concerts at Nissan Stadium in Japan, solidifying their status as a global K-pop phenomenon with a tour that spanned 51 shows across continents.

