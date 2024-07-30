TWICE concludes READY TO BE World Tour with 1.5 million fans in attendance; last show at Nissan Stadium wins hearts

TWICE, the famous K-pop girl group who were recently on their fifth world tour READY TO BE have concluded their year-long journey with a banging finale at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. TWICE amassed a total of 1.5 million fans with their READY TO BE World Tour.

On July 30, 2024, the South Korean media outlet MHN Sports reported that TWICE has successfully concluded their one-year-long READY TO BE World Tour at Japan’s largest stadium, Nissan Stadium.

It was revealed that TWICE drew a total of 140,000 fans on the last two days of their READY TO BE World Tour at Nissan Stadium on July 27 and 28.

Additionally, with the conclusion it has been revealed that TWICE assembled a total of 1.5 million fans with the READY TO BE World Tour which had 51 concerts in 27 locations around the world. It became a testament to TWICE’s powerful popularity.

TWICE’s final stage at Nissan Stadium which known as a “dream stage” because of its large capacity, and the girl group became the first international female act to perform there.

Meanwhile, TWICE commented that it was an honor for them to conclude their fifth world tour at Nissan Stadium. They thanked their fans and said that this moment will be remembered by TWICE and their fans ONCE.

Know more about TWICE’s READY TO BE grand finale at Nissan Stadium

TWICE kickstarted their concert with Perfect World, and also performed songs from their latest Japanese album DIVE. TWICE further captivated fans at the final stage with solo as well as group performances. The concert went for over three hours as the stadium overflowed with cheers from the fans.

TWICE’s Jihyo performed her hit solo track Killin Me Good while Momo danced to Nayeon’s latest comeback lead track ABCD from her album NA.

Ending their concert, TWICE members said that they feel more than thankful to fans who love and support TWICE. The members reminisced about their dream of performing at Nissan Stadium which has now come true.

