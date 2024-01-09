Doctor Slump stills: Park Hyung Sik plays successful doctor who reunites with rival Park Shin Hye

Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik. The main on-screen couple of the series is raising expectations of fans as the two actors will be seen together on screen for the first time in 10 years since the hit series The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years.

Doctor Slump new stills

On January 9, JTBC released new stills from their much-awaited drama Doctor Slump. The new pictures revealed the character of Park Hyun Sik's character. The actor will be taking on the role of Yeo Jung Woo who is a successful doctor. Due to circumstances, he goes through a slump and comes across his rival Nam Ha Neul who will be played by Park Shin Hye. Despite their differences, the two find solace in each other and heal slowly.

More details on Doctor Slump

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

Advertisement

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST.

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Bak, and more are running in life’s race in Doctor Slump teaser posters