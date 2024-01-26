Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik-Park Shin Hye: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye is an upcoming romantic comedy. The story revolves around two medical professionals who due to circumstances go through a slump. Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as the lead actors reunite for the first time in 10 years. They last worked together in the popular drama The Heirs which also featured Lee Min Ho and Kim Woo Bin. Know more about the release date, time, cast, plot, and other details.

Doctor Slump: Release date and time

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST.

Where to watch

The JTBC drama would be streaming on Netflix.

Genre

Romance, comedy, drama, medical

Cast

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama.

The member of ZE:A made his acting debut with the 2012 drama Foolish Mom. Since then, he has proved his skills as an actor in titles from Strong Woman Do Bong Soon to Happiness and many more. Additionally, he also appeared with Park Bo Young in the spin-off drama series Strong Girl Nam Soon in 2023. The actor has garnered multiple awards for his work too. From playing the snobby CEO to the cheeky lawyer, he has done it all.

Park Shin Hye made her debut by featuring in the music video of Flower by singer Lee Seung Hwan in 2003. She auditioned for the SBS drama Stairway To Heaven and bagged the role. The series was quite successful as it received more than 40% viewership. She is known for her roles in You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors and many more. She was last seen in the drama series Sisyphus: The Myth after which she took a hiatus.

Crew

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You, and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more.

Plot

Doctor Slump tells the story of two doctors who go through a slump and heal together. Yeo Jeong Woo is at the top of the school and is not just good at studies but is also popular. His image and ego take a hit as Ha Neul joins the school. The two become rivals and try to one-up each other in all aspects.

After graduating, they separate and Yeo Jeong Woo becomes a successful plastic surgeon and Ha Neul becomes an anesthesiologist. Both their personal lives and professional lives go down in drain due to some incidents and they end up in a slump. As adults, they reunite after 14 years. Once rivals, now find comfort and solace with one another. They slowly heal and try to get out of their slumps.

Other details

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye have previously worked together in the 2013 hit series The Heirs. The two actors reunited for Doctor Slump after 10 years hence raising anticipation among fans.

This project will be Park Shin Hye's first since her marriage to Choi Tae Joon and childbirth in 2022. Doctor Slump would be Park Hyung Sik's return to the romantic comedy genre after 6 years.

