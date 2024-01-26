'Bugged me a little': Park Hyung Sik reveals feelings on wearing school uniform in Doctor Slump with Park Shin Hye

Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy which will be featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik. This is a significant project for both the actors as this would mark Park Shin Hye's first project since marriage and pregnancy and Park Hyung Sik's first romantic comedy in 6 years. Additionally, they reunited for this drama in 10 years since The Heirs.

Doctor Slump's Park Hyung Sik reveals feelings about wearing school uniform

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye worked together in the school drama The Heirs which was released 10 years ago in 2013 and for which they had to wear school uniforms. The Strong Woman Bong Soon actor revealed his feelings about wearing the same in their upcoming project Doctor Slump. He commented that he was okay with wearing school uniforms back then, during The Heirs, but things were a little different this time. He said, "It bugged me a little". Park Shin Hye also mentioned that she too felt worried about the scenes with uniforms. Explaining further, she said that since the drama had to explain the parts of the school, scenes with school uniforms would be there.

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The drama tells the story of Yeo Jung Woo and Nam Ha Neul who are surgeons. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul who also goes through a tough time at work. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.

