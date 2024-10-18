DOD Entertainment terminates contract with Jessi just after 1 month of signing amid fan assault investigation

Jessi, a popular soloist, has been embroiled in controversy since a few weeks after a man who was with her attacked a teenage fan who was asking for a photo with her. Following this incident, the Gum singer attended a police questioning. Amid the investigation, she has decided to part ways with DOD Entertainment, with whom she signed just a month ago.

On October 18, The agency shared a statement with a Korean media outlet regarding Jessi’s departure. Saying that the company had many conversations with the rapper regarding her future activities, they mentioned, “At Jessi’s request, it has been decided that our exclusive contract with her will be terminated as of October 18, 2024.”

They added, “Although it was a short time, we would like to express our gratitude to Jessi for being with us and sincerely support her future activities.”

This update comes just four weeks after the NUNU NANA singer signed with DOD Entertainment. On September 20, Jessi joined this agency, which also houses four BTOB members: NMIXX’s Jinni and MOMOLAND’s Nancy.

She also launched an independent label UNNI under this agency. Fans were thrilled about her upcoming endeavors and were eagerly looking forward to her journey with DOD. However, with the latest announcement, all eyes are on whether UNNI will also cease to exist or the rapper will find a way to continue using music under this label.

For the unversed, Jessi got caught up in a controversy after shocking news took over the internet. It was reportedly revealed by police that in the early morning of September 29, she was hanging out with her friends in Apujeong-dong, Gangnam Gu. A teenage fan approached her for a photo and one of the men who was accompanying the singer attacked him.

It was reported that Jessi was seen making a gesture to stop the fight and then leaving the site. In addition, the police who were dispatched after receiving the complaint of the fight, reportedly said that they found her and her group nearby and asked about the situation. But Jessi allegedly commented that she didn’t know anything.

Later, she took to her social media handles and apologized, mentioning that she met the attacker for the first time that day

