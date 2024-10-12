Gum singer Jessi addresses controversy over assault of a fan; vows to aid investigation and ensure justice for victim

Singer Jessi has released an official statement following an assault incident involving a male fan, which has recently gained widespread attention. The incident reportedly occurred on September 29, when an 18-year-old fan, identified as A, claimed he was attacked by an individual from Jessi's group after politely asking for a photo. Reports surfaced on JTBC's news program Crime Chief on October 11, shedding light on the situation.

On October 12, Jessi addressed the incident through a statement on her Instagram, expressing her regret and extending her apologies.

She wrote, "Hello, this is Jessi. First and foremost, I sincerely apologize for causing many people concerns with the recent assault reports. Recently, during a private gathering with acquaintances, a fan requested a photo. However, because it was late at night, I politely declined twice. At that moment, a nearby individual whom I had seen that night for the first time suddenly assaulted the fan. Because I also was too shocked by the sudden turn of events, I was not able to show my consideration toward the fan. Irrespective of the exact details of the incident, I express immense regret that the victim suffered from such an act of injustice, and I feel morally responsible."

The singer added that she and her label had taken steps to reach out to the victim's family in an effort to find a resolution. Jessi explained, "Soon after the incident, my label and I contacted the mother of the victim, and we are currently working to ensure that the victim finds the culprit and receives a proper apology and due compensation and that the culprit faces proper punishment."

She further requested understanding from the public, saying, "We earnestly ask that you refrain from seeing this incident through a one-sided lens and from publishing reports based on suspicions."

According to the Crime Chief report, the altercation occurred in a back alley after Jessi declined a photo request, citing the late hour. The fan stepped back, but a man from Jessi's group allegedly confronted him and, without warning, struck him in the face. The victim reported that Jessi initially attempted to intervene but ultimately left the scene, leaving him feeling abandoned and disappointed.

While Jessi's agency claimed the assailant was not directly associated with her and was merely a friend of a producer, the situation remains under investigation as the police continue to pursue leads to identify the attacker.

