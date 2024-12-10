Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Kang Ha Neul’s Squid Game 2 secures Golden Globes 2025 nomination for Best Drama Series

Squid Game season 2 has managed to make the headlines way ahead of its grand premiere. The series has been nominated for the Golden Globes 2025; even more, it has made its way to the audience. The story picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Seong Gi Hun, who, instead of heading to meet his daughter, makes a life-altering decision to re-enter the deadly game.

On December 10, 2024, the 82nd Golden Globes revealed its full list of nominees across various categories. However, for the Best Television Series (drama) category, Squid Game season 2 has also been nominated among many. The rest of the shows that are nominated alongside the Korean series are Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal, Netflix’s The Diplomat, Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, FX/Hulu’s Shōgun, and Apple TV+’s Show Horses.

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games. Through various teasers released ahead of the show, it has been shown that Gi Hun desperately tries to save the participants from the brutal game of money and death.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Joon will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds. Moreover, various new characters are also included in the new season, which will make the story even more interesting and exciting for the fans.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, BIGBANG’s T.O.P., and more. Hwang Dong Hyuk yet again is the director and screenwriter of the second season.

