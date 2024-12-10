BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals THE BLACK LABEL founder Teddy Park convinced her to release APT featuring Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her solo comeback with a first-ever full-length solo album rosie on December 6, 2024. Ahead of the album’s release, she dropped the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars which became an instant viral sensation. The K-pop start recently revealed that it was Teddy Park who pushed for the song’s release.

On December 9, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé did an exclusive interview with JoJo Wright for the radio show KPOP with JOJO. She talked extensively about the new album rosie and revealed many instances. One of the biggest revelations during the show was that it was Teddy Park, the founder and producer of THE BLACK LABEL who pushed for the single APT.’s release.

Previously, Rosé revealed that she had doubts regarding APT. and was not sure about how it would be perceived by the audience since it is based on a Korean drinking game. However, Teddy Park expressed his excitement, telling Rosé the song would ‘break the internet.’ Trusting his judgment, she responded with curiosity, asking if he truly believed so. Assuring her with enthusiasm, he called the track incredible and praised its potential.

Moreover, Rosé also revealed that her album was initially set to be titled number one girl, but Bruno Mars strongly supported naming it rosie. She admitted she was ultimately convinced when she saw the album design, realizing the title perfectly aligned with its concept.

Advertisement

Wach APT. music video

Rosé announced in 2024 that she has joined THE BLACK LABEL, a company founded by producer Teddy Park who also produced awesome of BLACKPINK’s major hits. Additionally, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to global pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024 along with the music video for the title track toxic till the end featuring Evan Mock. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

ALSO READ: Ryeoun and Lee Jin Woo develop a special bond in upcoming K-drama Namib; SEE new stills