ENHYPEN set to drop remake of BTS’ I Need U with arrangement by BIGHIT MUSIC founder Bang Si Hyuk

Boy group ENHYPEN will be covering BTS' popular song I Need U, as confirmed by BeLift Lab on February 16 KST. Fans were ecstatic over the news, especially after catching a teaser snippet of ENHYPEN's cover for Spotify Singles' 10th anniversary, which hinted at their rendition of one of BTS' most iconic tracks, I Need U remade with their unique twist.

BTS’ I Need U to be remade by ENHYPEN

On February 16, BELIFT LAB announced that ENHYPEN would be releasing a remake of BTS’ 2015 hit I Need U for Spotify Singles, a program where artists record new versions of their own songs, covers of other artists, or original tracks. ENHYPEN will be putting their own spin on I Need U, opting for a quiet acoustic version arranged by HYBE founder and producer Bang Si Hyuk, diverging from the original's electronic synth sound. Additionally, the group will be showcasing a dance performance of their new rendition of I Need U.

ENHYPEN expressed their excitement about remaking I Need U, emphasizing their desire to showcase a new aspect of themselves through a song and performance with a sentimental atmosphere. The members shared their love for the track, highlighting the significance of conveying their experiences of first love in K-pop through this song. Additionally, they mentioned the honor of having producer Bang Si Hyuk personally participate in rearranging one of BTS' songs, noting that it was a first-time agreement by him.

Spotify revealed ENHYPEN's upcoming cover release shortly after Valentine's Day, on February 14, 2024. The platform shared a snippet featuring the group, accompanied by a voiceover reciting four lines reminiscent of BTS' I Need U. Subsequently, they unveiled a teaser lasting over 30 seconds for the recorded song. ENHYPEN's rendition of I Need U is set to be released at 1 PM KST, 9:30 AM IST on February 16th.

More about ENHYPEN

BTS debuted I Need U as part of their third mini-album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1, in 2015. Since its release, the song has remained a beloved favorite among music enthusiasts globally, garnering admiration from fellow artists.

Furthermore, ENHYPEN, under BELIFT LAB, has consistently demonstrated respect and affection towards their senior group BTS. They have performed various BTS songs and frequently referenced their favorite BTS tracks during live streams and interviews, showcasing their admiration and appreciation for their seniors' music.

Previously, the boy group under BELIFT LAB, operated by HYBE, has covered several songs by BTS, including Boy With Luv, I Like It, Permission To Dance, Black Swan, Dynamite, Dope, and Fire. These covers have allowed ENHYPEN to pay homage to their senior group while showcasing their talent and versatility as artists.

