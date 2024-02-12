BTS' J-Hope draws online buzz in photos as assistant drill instructor at army boot camp; See PICS

During his military service, BTS' J-Hope has captured online attention with the release of new images depicting him in action as an assistant drill instructor at an army boot camp. Commencing his military service journey in April of last year, he became the second member of the septet to do so.

BTS’ J-Hope’s new pictures emerge as assistant drill instructor

Previously, on February 1st, BTS’ J-Hope led soldier trainees at his camp on a 20km (12.5 mile) ruck march. In the released images, J-Hope radiates confidence and professionalism as he guides the ruck march. On February 7th, his camp hosted a ceremony commemorating the completion of the 5-week-long basic military training for the new recruits. New pictures from that day emerged online, showcasing J-Hope receiving affection and support from his trainees.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that J-Hope is serving as an assistant drill instructor at the army boot camp for the duration of his mandatory military service. He has garnered recognition for his exceptional service in the military, particularly in his role as platoon leader last year. His discharge is scheduled for October 17th of this year.

Advertisement

BTS’ J-Hope recent activities

Recently, photos emerged online showcasing BTS' J-Hope leading soldier trainees on a 20km (12.5 mile) ruck march. In the image, J-Hope stands out in a neon vest adorned with a hand signal light, surrounded by soldier trainees. True to his nature, J-Hope's signature bright smile beams with joy, delighting fans as always.

Born on February 18, 1994, the BTS rapper is on the cusp of turning 30 years old. Fans are gearing up for celebrations as his birthday approaches. In the hearts of millions of fans, BTS members' birthdays hold a special significance, and they affectionately refer to J-Hope’s birth month as “HOBIUARY." Since the release of the latest batch of photos, fans have been expressing their excitement, noting J-Hope's evident happiness in the images and his characteristic "sunshine" energy. However, some fans also feel emotional as this will mark his first birthday while in the military.

J-Hope has earned recognition for his exceptional service in the military, notably in his role as a platoon leader last year. In December of last year, the K-pop star utilized Weverse to craft a note for ARMYs, revealing insights about his upcoming military discharge in a heartfelt letter.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope shares heartfelt letter reflecting on 2023 with ARMYs; extends birthday wishes to V