Most Popular BTS Songs in 2023; From ‘Boy in Luv’ to ‘Boy with Luv’ and more

Some of the most popular BTS' songs have been a source of solace for people across linguistic and geographical boundaries. From starting out as a band that had been launched under an almost unknown entertainment label to becoming a global pop culture phenomenon, and a household name, BTS has come a long way. The band has evolved into being loved and admired by millions. While there is no set formula for success, there is one reason that has conspicuously contributed to letting BTS' songs stay relevant ever since their official inception in June 2013 and that is innovation. The band has never failed to keep up with the changing times. Before their fans can get tired or even get used to a certain style of music, they come up with something completely different. Some of the most popular BTS' songs are an excellent amalgam of lyrical genius and musical innovation. Ever since its inception, almost a decade ago, the band has repeatedly experimented with different themes and genres of music. BTS' songs have given the world of music some of the finest, most visually rewarding music videos ever. They have an enormous fan base that is unconditionally loyal to them. The band has in fact worked their way up and defied all expectations. During the course of their musical journey, they have made a lot of good music and personal favorites might differ for everyone, there are however a few favorites that are unanimously loved.

BTS has accomplished a lot over the last decade of their musical career, and to list every single accomplishment would be next to impossible. However, there are a few achievements that can help summarise the septet’s influence better. The latter-mentioned achievements include the likes of BTS making it to TIME’s list of ‘100 Most Influential People’. The group’s achievements are many but their most remarkable accomplishment is BTS' music. Below is a list of BTS’ top 50 songs that will help you navigate your way through the exquisite diversity of BTS’ music.

'Jamais Vu' is a French word that loosely translates to ‘never seen’. While Deja Vu is a concept that the world has repeatedly been introduced to, 'Jamais Vu' isn't exactly too familiar to many. BTS brought to light this lesser-known phrase that refers to an inability to recognize what is familiar or known. Backed by the emotive vocals of the three J’s of BTS - Jin, Jungkook and J-Hope, 'Jamais Vu' is nothing short of a calming musical experience. 'Jamais Vu' is one of the most popular BTS' best songs. 49| So What

Much like the title of the song, this 2018 release has lyrics that push you to ask the most important question ever - ‘so what?’ 'So What' is asking you to take a step back, unwind, and get lost in the brilliance of BTS’ music. And you know what the best part is, they hand that music to you. The song with its jolly beats and uplifting riffs will pull you out of the mundane and watch you scream ‘so what’ at every trouble of yours. 48 | Sea

Starting off with sounds of waves and some explicitly moving music, Sea has to be one of BTS’ most underrated songs. As the song progresses the lyrics hit you like waves hit the seashore. The sea has a certain stillness to it and yet is always in motion. The song has been rightly titled Sea for just like the sea this song stays in one place and yet manages to swirl all over the place. While ‘Sea’ is not one of the most popular BTS songs, it is definitely one of the finest. 47 | My Time

In ‘My Time’, you can hear BTS’ golden maknae Junkook talk about what it's like growing at the speed of sound. Jungkook entered the world of k-pop when he was at the tender age of 13. Having to deal with everything that led to BTS’ success and everything that followed, it would have been a mind-boggling journey in itself. And when you grow up in front of the whole world you are made to move exponentially faster than everybody else. 46 | Danger

Starting off as a rock jam from the early 2000s, ‘Danger’ is a 2014 release with over 110 million views on youtube. The song is a hit amongst fans for more than just its fantastic composition. During the making of ‘Danger’, BTS’ V accidentally ended up cutting his own hair in a scene where he was supposed to cut his wig! 45 | Dynamite

In the dull, gloomy days of an indefinite lockdown, ‘Dynamite’ swooped in like a breath of fresh air. With its vibrant visuals, uplifting lyrics and energising music, the song was destined to be a hit. The song’s popularity skyrocketed in no time. While the song was covered and choreographed over a hundred times by a myriad of different people, it made a fancy comeback via its cover on American romantic comedy television series Emily In Paris by Mindy (Ashley Park). The song got its due approval when V and RM reposted the cover on their respective Instagrams. 44 | No More Dream

‘No More Dream’ is a loud declaration of the urgency to step out of societal bounds, to reject the conventional. The track is one of the band’s earliest releases. It is a musical attempt to urge to rebel against or at least question the dreams and aspirations that have been imposed on them. 43 | Not Today

All the underdogs in the world A day may come when we lose But it is not today Today, we fight Starting off with these empowering lyrics, ‘Not Today’, much like its name, is an adamant response to failure. Even in the face of your worst failures, the song asks you to carry on, to walk if you can’t run, and crawl if you can’t walk. With its fantastic lyrics and excellent composition, the song is nothing short of a power anthem. ‘Not Today’ is easily one of BTS’ best songs ever. 42 | Idol

On the surface, Idol is a song with a straightforward message - ‘I do what I do, You can’t stop me lovin’ myself’. The song, ‘Idol’ has a lot more to offer when it comes to its official music video. An amalgam of different dance styles and cultural influences, this music video is one of the most visually appealing MVs of the band. 41 | Mikrokosmos

Famous for its profound lyrics and their excellent delivery by the septet, Mikrokosmos talks of seven billion lights. It is a celebration of the world both in its entirety and in its fractions. Mikrokosmos is loved by fans for its lyrical excellence and great music. It is one of BTS’ best songs. 40 | DNA

DNA is a celebration of young love and how boldly optimistic that young love is. The song is a lyrical expression of how badly one wishes their romantic encounters to last forever. As the song progresses, the romance is labeled destiny - something that was always meant to be. Released in 2017 as part of the ‘Love Yourself: Her’ album, the song was a massive hit. It currently has over 1.5 billion views on Youtube! It is one of the most popular BTS songs. 39 | Whalien 52

This 2015 release forms part of BTS’ mini album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life pt. 2’. The song dives deep, literally, into what it's like to not have anyone around and constantly being misunderstood. ‘The fact that no matter how much they shout…’ the aforementioned lines provide a lyrical glimpse into what it's like to try as hard as you practically can to justify yourself and still being unable to. 38 | On

With lyrics that seem like the light that one sees at the end of a tunnel, ‘On’ is a song that is a journey in itself. It documents BTS’ journey from the very beginning alongside the most visually appealing and meaningful music video you will ever come across. The song has over 500 million views and even after over two years of its release, you can still run into someone with a completely different interpretation of the song. The more you dig, the more you find. 37 | Hold Me Tight

Released in 2015, ‘Hold Me Tight’ is a part of BTS’ album ‘Most Beautiful Moment in Life'. The song has a comforting composition. The track documents what it's like to be a part of an equation that is nearing its conclusion. 36 | Intro: Singularity

‘Singularity' is a 2018 release sung by BTS’ V. The song describes being in a toxic relationship as seeing a sweet dream. When one wakes up to reality one realizes what the true downsides of being in an unhealthy romantic equation are. The song talks about feeling distant and being held back. ‘Singularity’ is yet another lyrical masterpiece by BTS that relies on a brilliant analogy to throw light on an overly familiar subject in a completely unconventional manner. 35 | Butter

‘Butter’ was one of BTS’ most popular hits that saw the light of the day at just the right time. With close to 850 million views on its official MV on YouTube, this uplifting track was given to the world in May, 2021. The latter was a time when the world was slowly and gradually coming out of the bounds of a global pandemic. 34 | House of Cards

‘House of Cards’ is a 2016 song by BTS that compares fragile relations like the fragility of a house of cards. A lot of effort goes into making a house of cards. It however takes less than even a millisecond for it to come falling down. People entertain a lot of equations that resemble a house of cards. A lot of effort goes into nurturing them but their conclusion is inevitable. People still hold on to these relations and desperately expect them to stick just like a house of cards. 33 | Lie

‘Lie’ is one of those tracks by BTS that utilize the soulful vocals of Jimin remarkably well. The emotive voice of the artist is used to deliver the lyrical brilliance of the song. High notes of the song back the loud cries of a man who is demanding to be freed from the shackles of living in a lie. The song has over 80 million streams on Spotify. 32 | Trivia: Seesaw

For fans of BTS’ Suga, this song was a melodious treat. The singer can be heard dissecting the unpredictable highs and lows of a relationship in this 2018 release. This song was released in 2018 and formed part of BTS’ ‘Love Yourself: Answer’. It has managed to amass a whopping 180 million streams on Spotify. 31| Outro: Wings

This 2017 release talks about a lot of small, trivial things. adding up to bigger, more significant consequences. The song is a celebration of effort, almost a promise that if you refuse to give up, every action that seems futile right now, will blossom into a rewarding tomorrow. The song has a little over 113 million streams on Spotify. 30 | Intro: Persona

This 2019 release, a vocal courtesy of BTS’ RM, ‘Persona’ is the first track on their album ‘Map Of The Soul’. The song dissects the intricacies of introspection. It addresses what it's like to be truly self-aware and accept yourself for both who you are and who you could be. The song starts off with introspection and apprehension and ends with self-affirmations. 29 | Fake Love

The premise of the song is quite self-explanatory. The lyrics of this BTS song talk about what it's like to lose one’s sense of self at the cost of being in love. Things get even worse when that love lacks transparency and sincerity. For a song that covers a theme as disheartening as the latter, the track sure has some enlivening beats. Unseen techniques of music production is what truly helps most of BTS’ music stand out. 28 | Louder Than Bombs

The advent of both pain and success is something that is unusually loud and conspicuously clear. ‘Louder Than Bombs’ is a song that talks of both. The song addresses how on some days, one breaks, making sounds louder than those of bursting bombs. A few verses later, a question is asked “if not us, then who?” The song follows a lyrical trajectory that is common to a lot of BTS’ music. 27 | Epilogue: Young Forever

The song ‘Young Forever’ was released in 2016 as part of BTS’ album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’. The song addresses a desire to cling on to the prime of one’s life - their youth. The culmination of this period marks the end of a lot of perks that youth brings with it. ‘Even when I fall and hurt myself, I keep running toward my dream’ the aforementioned lines from the track beautifully exemplify the attempt to hold on to that feeling of being ‘young forever’. 26 | Serendipity

Serendipity, ever since its release, has been repeatedly appreciated for its brilliant music video. The video starts off by symbolising good things by using colour yellow. Objects in colour yellow are initially small and almost inaccessible. As the video progresses, these yellow objects grow in size, symbolising an openness for trying new things. The song has been able to amass a whopping 229 million stream counts on Spotify. 25 | Butterfly

Butterfly is a 2015 album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’. The song talks about a desire, a dream that is simultaneously fascinating and petrifying. Every step that is taken towards that dream could very easily ruin the dream itself. The song addresses the latter-mentioned apprehension spectacularly. The song is one of BTS’ best songs of all time. It has been streamed over 205 million times on Spotify. 24 | Euphoria

With over 448 million stream counts on Spotify and a hundred million views on YouTube, Euphoria is one of BTS’ top songs. The song describes young love and all the enthusiasm that comes with it. Backed by Jungkook’s sweet, melodious vocals this is one of BTS’ most successful songs that has been sung by a solo artist. 23 | We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal

The song backs its empowering title as the lyrics narrate how the septet battled hardships to reach where they are today. The song is a reminder that there is a larger probability of achieving success when even in the face of some of the toughest obstacles, one is able to exude resilience. With a stream count of over 189 million We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal is one of the best BTS’ songs. 22 | Mic Drop

Mic Drop is a 2018 release that formed part of BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Answer’. The song is a loud celebration of all that the band had achieved till the release of the song. The song builds up to a moment where Mic Drop has a literal mic drop moment in the middle of the song. With over 193 million streams on Spotify, Mic Drop is one of BTS’ most successful and popular songs. 21 | Pied Piper

Pied Piper was released in 2017 as one of the tracks of BTS’ album ‘Love Yourself: Her’. This BTS song has a unique musical composition that playfully describes what it is like to truly, madly, deeply be a fan of BTS. Since its 2017 release, the song has managed to garner a stream count of over 273 million. This catchy track is also one of the band’s finest creations, one of BTS’ best songs. 20 | Boy In Luv

Released in the year 2014, BTS’ second year as a band, Boy In Luv is a highly addictive track. The song was released as part of BTS’ album Skool Luv Affair. This song was a true hip-hop track. The band’s initial music was in fact hip-hop before later transcending into other genres. ‘Boy In Luv’ acts as a glimpse of BTS’ early music for a lot of fans. The song was released again as part of BTS’ first anthology ‘Proof’ 19 | Permission To Dance

Permission To Dance was released in 2021 as an essentially uplifting track. It was introduced to people in a post-pandemic world. The songs’ lyrics, music and videography turned out to be just what they needed. The song consequently ended up being a massive hit. It currently has over 580 million streams on Spotify and over 562 million views on YouTube. 18 | Stay Gold

Stay Gold was an affirmative reminder that was given to people in 2020, in the middle of a global pandemic, at a time when they most needed the reminder. The phrase Stay Gold encapsulates a reminder to stay strong despite whatever it is that life throws at us. In a time as uncertain and full of distress, as the latter mentioned year, Stay Gold acted as a ray of hope. The song has a stream count of around 217 million and its spectacular official music video has 238 million views on YouTube. 17 | Boy With Luv

Released in 2019, Boy With Luv was a massive hit. For this track, the brand had collaborated with American Singer Halsey. The song blew up in no time and currently has over 1.6 billion views on YouTube! The song has a simple feel-good vibe that is reflected in both its music and visuals. The song has an amazing streaming count of over 988 million on Spotify. 16 | Go Go

The song is thoughtfully thoughtless in the sense that it disses the reckless urges to mindlessly splurge by backing the relevant slang of the current generation with their mind-blowing music. BTS has always made their music a medium to deliver messages of hope, positivity, resilience, and diligence. ‘Go Go’ stands out as a song whose lyrics, on the surface at least, seem to be promoting mindless splurging. 15 | Epiphany

Backed by Jin’s captivating voice, Epiphany is a song that acknowledges the downsides of loving someone at the cost of losing one’s self. In the lines ‘I am the one I should I love’ the listeners are given an important reminder and the reminder is that in order to love someone else it is imperative that one is able to love herself or himself first. 14 | Make It Right ft. Lauv

This 2019 release was first teased by BTS’ Suga on Twitter, on April 11, a day before its album release. The remix version of the latter was released in October later that year. Co-written by the likes of BTS’ Suga, RM, J-Hope and Ed Sheeran, Make It Right was a calming musical experience in itself, one of BTS’ best songs that year. The song has a stream count of over 236 million on Spotify. 13 | Moon

Fondly referred to as Jin’s love song to ARMYs, Moon was a tranquillising track released in 2020. Starting off on a smooth note the song soon progresses towards Jin’s emotive vocals. An analogy is drawn here, between the equation BTS has with their fans and the one that is shared by the earth and the moon. The song has a stream count of over 171 million on Spotify. 12 | Run

Released in 2015, ‘Run’ is the title track of BTS’s mini album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2’. The song starts off by exploring how overwhelming youth can be and the feeling of constantly being on the edge. The tonality then transcends into that of adventure and thrill that youth brings with itself. The song has a stream count of over 230 million on Spotify. 11 | Am I Wrong

This 2016 release was one of BTS’ most politically vocal songs. The song formed part of BTS’ album ‘Wings’. The song, on its surface, seems to be talking about the feeling of being repeatedly misunderstood and underestimated. For a lot of fans, this was BTS’ open letter that condemned the then political scenario of South Korea. Given its societal relevance and fantastic music, the song is one of BTS’ most underrated songs. It has a stream count of over 63 million on Spotify. 10 | Dope

Released in 2015, 'Dope' was nothing short of a hustle anthem. The song celebrated the hard work that the band had done by then and denigrated the reckless mentality of youth that pushed them towards activities like clubbing. With over 745 million views on its official music video on YouTube, 'Dope' was a massive hit and is to date one of BTS' top songs. 9 | I Need U

The song starts off slow and smooth with Suga's rap. It later transcends into a more powerful zone. The heart of the song is adorned with Jin's emotive vocals. Released on May 10, 2015, 'I Need U' is one of BTS' most famous songs. Even after seven years of its release it's considered one of BTS' best songs. 8 | Blood, Sweat & Tears

This 2016 release was an introduction to BTS for a lot of ARMYs. The song blew up like no other. It has to be one of BTS' best musical accomplishments if we keep in mind the time of its release and its sheer visual and musical perfection. The song was released a little over three years after the group's debut and was already exuding brilliance. 7 | Black Swan

Released in 2020, BTS' 'Black Swan' has a separate fan base. The song has been repeatedly lauded for its brilliant cinematography and swift choreography. The lyrical excellence of this song addresses a common apprehension amongst most artists - the culmination of their careers. 6 | Dimple

'Dimple' is another musical masterpiece produced by BTS. The track was released in 2017. The song has an inexplicably addictive composition. It is simultaneously moving and soothing. Released in the year 2018, BTS' 'Dimple' has a stream count of over 261 million on Spotify. 5 | Silver Spoon

Released in 2015, 'Silver Spoon' was a song on BTS' album 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2'. The song is an open criticism or warning for anyone that mindlessly follows the crowd even if the latter comes at the cost of losing themselves. The song is a favorite amongst a large portion of ARMYs. With a stream count of over 214 million, its one of BTS' top songs. 4 | Burning Up (Fire)

Popularly referred to as 'Fire' this 2016 release forms part of BTS' album 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever'. The composition of the song truly embodies its title. With its enlivening music and powerful lyrics, the song is simply unmissable. Ever since its release, the song has managed to amass a whopping 358 million views on its official music video on YouTube. 3 | Ddaeng

'Ddaeng' was released on BTS' SoundCloud on June 10, 2018. Adorned with the excellent rapping skills of RM, Suga, and J-Hope, 'Ddaeng' is a song that navigates through BTS' early years when they were ridiculed and their later years when they acquired global fame. 2 | Save Me

The lyrics of this BTS hit revolve around the amount of strength an equation of love can hold, and how being the object of someone's affection can actually save someone. It also addresses a deep desire to succeed in getting the affection of someone you like. 1 | Spring Day