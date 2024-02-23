ENHYPEN teases One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful cover on Lee Hyori's Red Carpet; fans react

Breaking boundaries and bridging eras, ENHYPEN is set to enchant fans with a special remake of One Direction's iconic hit, What Makes You Beautiful. Fans are thrilled as the septet performs their rendition of the timeless classic. The full performance video will be available for fans on February 23, 6 pm KST.

ENHYPEN performs a cover of One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful

ENHYPEN, the rising K-pop sensation, is set to delight fans with a special remake single as part of KBS2's The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. Teaming up for a unique collaboration, ENHYPEN will release their rendition of One Direction's iconic hit, What Makes You Beautiful, on February 23 at 6 PM KST across various streaming platforms. This remake marks the inaugural installment of a series of music collaborations featured on the show.

Originally released by the English boy band One Direction in 2011, What Makes You Beautiful captured hearts worldwide with its infectious melody and uplifting lyrics. Now, ENHYPEN brings their own flair and interpretation to this beloved track, promising a fresh perspective while paying homage to the original.

Advertisement

The collaboration project on The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet aims to showcase diverse musical talents and foster creative exchanges within the industry. Following ENHYPEN's remake, other artists such as Kim Min Suk of Melomance and (G)I-DLE are also slated to participate in future collaboration projects. ENHYPEN will also be joined by fellow artists like LE SSERAFIM and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo on the show

Fans can anticipate an exciting musical journey as ENHYPEN adds their own touch to What Makes You Beautiful, offering a new experience while celebrating the timeless appeal of this classic song. Stay tuned for the release and immerse yourself in the magic of ENHYPEN's rendition on February 23.

Take a look at some thrilling fan reactions here;

More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

On February 17, 2024, ENHYPEN mesmerized fans with a musical homage to K-pop legends, BTS. In a captivating live clip, the septet showcased their talent and respect by delivering a groovy and emotional acoustic rendition of BTS' iconic hit, I Need U. Departing from the original's electronic synth sound, ENHYPEN's version featured a mellow, acoustic Afrobeat rhythm, skillfully arranged by HYBE founder and producer Bang Si Hyuk.

This significant moment in ENHYPEN's musical journey further solidifies their status as K-pop trailblazers. With milestones like their latest EP ORANGE BLOOD and a groundbreaking FATE world tour, the septet continues to captivate global audiences, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of K-pop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN unveils groovy rendition of BTS' iconic hit I Need U in new acoustic performance video; fans react