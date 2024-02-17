ENHYPEN unveils groovy rendition of BTS' iconic hit I Need U in new acoustic performance video; fans react

ENHYPEN pays homage to BTS with a soulful twist! Watch as they deliver a groovy acoustic rendition of BTS' iconic hit I Need U in their latest performance video.

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Feb 17, 2024  |  11:34 AM IST |  7.8K
ENHYPEN; Image Courtesy: BELIFT LAB
ENHYPEN; Image Courtesy: BELIFT LAB
Key Highlight
  • ENHYPEN performs groovy rendition of BTS' I Need U
  • A catch-up on ENHYPEN's recent engagements

In a musical tribute that transcends generations, ENHYPEN pays homage to K-pop legends, BTS, with a mesmerizing acoustic rendition of their iconic hit, I Need U. With heartfelt admiration, ENHYPEN honors BTS, seamlessly intertwining their own musical prowess with the timeless appeal of "I Need U" in a captivating display of talent and respect.

ENHYPEN presents melodious rendition of BTS’ I Need U

On February 17, ENHYPEN unveiled a captivating live clip, serenading fans with a groovy and emotional version of I Need U. This remake of BTS' 2015 title track not only showcased the distinctive vocal timbres of the ENHYPEN members but also infused the iconic hit with a mellow, acoustic Afrobeat rhythm.

The announcement came on February 16 when BELIFT LAB disclosed that ENHYPEN would be participating in Spotify Singles, presenting their version of BTS' I Need U. Departing from the original's electronic synth sound, ENHYPEN's remake featured a quiet acoustic arrangement crafted by HYBE founder and producer Bang Si Hyuk. The group's decision to reimagine this classic was driven by their desire to reveal a new facet of their artistry and connect with fans through the song's sentimental vibes.

The release was not limited to the acoustic rendition alone; ENHYPEN also treated fans to a dance performance of their unique take on I Need U. The members expressed their deep connection to the song, sharing that it symbolized their K-pop first love. Particularly noteworthy was the honor of having Bang Si Hyuk personally engage in rearranging one of BTS' most iconic songs, marking a significant moment in ENHYPEN's musical journey.

Watch ENHYPEN perform I Need U, here:


More details about ENHYPEN’s latest activities

Since their 2020 debut, ENHYPEN has dominated K-Pop, marked by milestones like their latest EP ORANGE BLOOD, featuring the hit Sweet Venom, winning them their 13th Music Bank trophy. Their FATE world tour made history with a first-ever concert at the New Clark City Stadium in the Philippines on February 3. Following sold-out shows in Asia and the U.S., including a groundbreaking three-day MANIFESTO in Manila in 2023, ENHYPEN's global influence is undeniable. As they continue to captivate audiences worldwide, the septet continues to cement their status as K-Pop trailblazers.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN to become seniors as R U Next? confirms new girl group I'LL-IT's debut in March

Credits: Spotify, BELIFT LAB
