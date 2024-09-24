Eric Nam starrer movie Transplant to be screened at 60th Chicago International Film Festival; FIRST stills out

The renowned K-pop singer Eric Nam is set to make his acting debut with the upcoming Hollywood movie Transplant, which will be screened at the prestigious 60th Chicago International Film Festival. The film, co-produced by Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, and Jason Park, is generating buzz with the release of its first stills, showing Eric Nam in his role as Jonah Yoon, a driven surgical resident.

Transplant tells the story of Jonah Yoon, a top surgical resident at an elite hospital, who is determined to succeed under the intense pressure of his training. His mentor, Dr. Edward Harmon, portrayed by Bill Camp, is a world-renowned heart transplant surgeon with a flawless reputation, one he will go to any lengths to protect. The film delves into the high-stakes world of surgery and the personal sacrifices that come with the pursuit of perfection.

Alongside Eric Nam and Bill Camp, the cast features Michelle Ok Kyung Lee, April Grace, and Adam Arkin, adding depth to this intense medical drama. The film is co-written by Jason Park and Joohun Lee, with Jason Park also serving as director, marking another significant collaboration in Asian-American cinema. The movie will be premiered at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival between October 18-19.

Take a look at Eric Nam’s first stills from Transplant here;

Meanwhile, Eric Nam, a household name in the K-pop industry, has long expressed an interest in acting. Back in 2016, Eric Nam revealed on a variety show that he had once been cast in a Hollywood film but chose to focus on his music career at the time. Fast forward to today, and Transplant is the manifestation of that long-held dream, a full-circle moment for the multi-talented artist.

With its gripping premise, Transplant explores the extreme pressures of medical training, the ethics of life-saving decisions, and the dark side of striving for perfection. The early stills suggest a film that is as emotionally charged as it is visually stunning, and fans are eager to see Eric Nam’s transformation into the role of a brilliant, yet conflicted surgeon.

Transplant is expected to be one of the standout films of this year’s festival, offering a compelling narrative and powerful performances that will resonate with audiences worldwide.

