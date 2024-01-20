Eric Nam and The Rose at Lollapalooza India 2024: 5 songs each expected in their Mumbai show setlist

Exciting news surfaced for K-pop fans on November 17, 2023, with the revelation of the lineup for Lollapalooza India. Fans, eager for the inclusion of a K-pop idol, particularly after GOT7's Jackson Wang participated in the first Lollapalooza in India in January 2023, were thrilled to discover that not only one but two K-pop artists would be gracing the stage.

Eric Nam and The Rose set to perform at Lollapalooza India

Lollapalooza India's second edition is scheduled to return to the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai, India. Following a highly successful first edition that attracted over 60,000 patrons in 2023, the music festival is back for another exciting installment. Lollapalooza India 2024 is presented in partnership with Book My Show Live, offering fans the opportunity to purchase their tickets.

Eric Nam and The Rose are both slated to perform on January 28th. The Rose will take the stage at Walkers & Co, with gates opening for entry at 3:30 PM. Eric Nam's performance at Nexa Stage will commence with entries starting at 5:45 PM.

Eric Nam’s most anticipated songs to check out before Lollapalooza India

Eric Nam, a well-regarded K-pop artist, is recognized not just for his music but also for his business ventures. Apart from creating his own music, Eric Nam organizes reality shows featuring various K-pop artists. A few months back, he teased his upcoming presence by sharing a concert tour schedule, revealing plans for a tour in India in 2024 which is now coming true through Lollapalooza.

Advertisement

Sink Or Swim

Eric Nam, currently embarked on a world tour for his latest album House On A Hill, is expected to showcase songs from the album during his performances. One notable track is Sink or Swim. This song delves into the concept of taking risks within a relationship and embracing complete commitment, irrespective of the potential outcomes, whether favorable or challenging.

What If

Eric Nam released What If on January 7, 2022, as part of the album There And Back Again. The song delves into the internal struggle of regret and the yearning for a lost love. The lyrics narrate the story of a failed relationship, highlighting the narrator's realization of the significant reliance and need for the other person. Throughout the song, the narrator engages in various "what if" scenarios.

You’re Sexy I’m Sexy

It was released on November 14, 2019, through the mini album Before We Begin as the fourth track. The song You're Sexy I'm Sexy by Eric Nam delves into the mutual attraction between two individuals and the potential for engaging in a physical relationship without any emotional commitments. The lyrics highlight the simplicity and physical nature of their connection.

I Don’t Know You Anymore

I Don't Know You Anymore is a single by Eric Nam, released digitally on October 15, 2021 I Don't Know You Anymore explores the theme of a breakup, delving into the emotions of confusion, hurt, and loss that often accompany the end of a relationship. The lyrics portray the emotional distance that has emerged between two individuals who were once in love. While acknowledging the potential for healing and reconciliation, he confesses that he no longer recognizes the person and has moved on as a result.

House On A Hill

Sharing the same title as the album, House On A Hill, Eric Nam describes this titular track as a quest for a home. He thinks about wanting a house in a tough spot such as a hill, making him reflect on what really matters in the chase.

Advertisement

The initial notes evoke a sense of nostalgia, accompanied by a comforting and gentle melody. However, once Eric Nam's vocals kick in, the mood takes a lively turn, transitioning into a semi-pop sound during the chorus. House on a Hill delves into the theme of material success and its influence on one's happiness and fulfillment.

The Rose most anticipated songs to check out before Lollapalooza India

The Rose, a South Korean band, has made a mark in the music industry with their distinct sound, sincere lyrics, and energetic performances. Comprising four members – Woosung (leader, vocalist, and guitarist), Dojoon (pianist and guitarist), Jaehyeong (bassist), and Hajoon (drummer) – each member adds a unique touch, enhancing the group's musical diversity and stage charisma.

Eclipse

This song, the eighth track on the album Dual, revolves around the theme of seeking freedom from personal fears and regrets. The quest for liberation finds resolution in the last lines of Eclipse. The song explores inner turmoil, self-reflection, and the desire to confront fears and regrets. The lyrics vividly depict a troubled mind haunted by past experiences and missed opportunities.

RED

RED dropped on August 13, 2019, marking their third single, featuring the track RED as the lead. The song delves into the longing to be distinct and recognized for individual traits. Using the metaphor of the color red, symbolizing courage and fervor, the lyrics convey the yearning to stand out. The verses paint a picture of attraction, using fireflies and moonlight, capturing the essence of wanting to break free from obscurity.

You’re Beautiful

You're Beautiful, the seventh digital single from The Rose, unveiled on August 25, 2023, serves as the second pre-release single for their upcoming second full-length album, Dual. The song is a heartfelt celebration of an individual's beauty and distinctiveness, underlining the message that outer looks don't encapsulate one's true beauty. The lyrics convey a profound sense of admiration and love for the subject, emphasizing their positive attributes and the profound influence they hold in the singer's life.

Back To Me

Back To Me / Alive, The Rose's sixth digital single, dropped on July 20, 2023, as the initial pre-release single for their second full-length album, Dual. Back To Me navigates the theme of remorse and yearning for someone who has departed. The lyrics encapsulate an individual's introspection, acknowledging past mistakes and understanding the repercussions that led to the separation from their loved one.

Advertisement

She's In The Rain

She's In The Rain features a gentle melody with clear guitar segments. The song resonates with those facing loneliness and life's challenges, offering support to live life to the fullest. The Rose cleverly employs rain as a symbol, visually portraying how the weight of struggles impacts one's mental and emotional well-being.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘Working on it’: Eric Nam responds to fan asking about House On A Hill tour dates in India