Bong Joon Ho directs Robert Pattinson to take massive strides as expendable employee in Mickey 17 trailer; Watch

Bong Joon Ho the genius behind the Oscar-winning South Korean movie Parasite will be making his highly anticipated American directorial debut soon. In 2022, the news of Bong Joon Ho directing and writing a movie based on Edward Ashton’s Mickey 7 was announced.

Since that day the excitement has only risen with a man like Bong Joong Ho steering the film. Finally, Bong Joon Ho making his debut at CinemaCon unveiled the trailer for Mickey 17.

Bong Joon Ho observes his American directorial debut and directs Robert Pattinson

Bong Joong Ho's exceptional directorial skills have gained him a global fan base, especially after the immense success of his highest-grossing South Korean film, Parasite. The news of him taking on the task of writing and directing the adaptation of Mickey7 created a frenzy among movie enthusiasts. In December 2022, Warner Bros. unveiled a tantalizing teaser for the film, titled Mickey 17.

As CinemaCon reaches its peak in Las Vegas, the long-awaited trailer for Mickey 17, featuring Robert Pattinson and directed by Bong Joon Ho, has finally been revealed. With the release of this highly anticipated sci-fi thriller drawing near, fans are eagerly anticipating how the South Korean director will skillfully navigate this film.

During the exclusive CinemaCon screening of the trailer, Robert Pattinson amazed the audience as Mickey Barnes, a character who meets a shocking demise a total of 17 times. This portrayal of Mickey, known as Mickey 17, draws inspiration from Edward Ashton's Mickey7, but with Bong Joon Ho's creative expertise, the premise has been subtly altered. In addition to changing the number from 7 to 17, Bong Joon Ho revealed during the event that he took it a step further by killing off the character an additional 10 times. Furthermore, he expressed his delight in witnessing the trailer on a grand theater screen rather than a small mobile device.

Bong Joon Ho sharing further about his American directorial debut movie explained that Mickey 17 is a story about a dispensible man who will end up saving the world in the process becoming a never seen before hero. Bong Joon Ho commenting on having Robert Pattinson star as Mickey Barnes said that the actor possesses a ‘crazy thing’ in his eyes.

What unfolds in the trailer Mickey 17 directed by Bong Joon Ho

Though the trailer has not been revealed to the public yet, we can expect its arrival sooner than later. Bong Joon Ho presented the trailer at CinemaCon which revealed Robert Pattinson applying to become an expendable employee on an expedition by humans to colonize an ice planet, Niflheim. The employee shocked to see someone apply for such a position goes on to explain how if killed his body will be printed again with most of his memories intact.

Bong Joon Ho will have Robert Pattinson face all kinds of life-threatening experiences on the icy planet in the movie. Mickey 17 will hit the theatres on January 31, 2025.