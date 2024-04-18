Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Dallas Liu reveals THESE members as BTS biases; can you guess?

Dallas Liu is the American actor who plays Prince Zuko in the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The actor with his portrayal of Prince Zuko from Fire Nation has earned praise from fans and critics alike.

Dallas Liu who played Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation in the Netflix fantasy series Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fan of K-pop. In an interview at the Paley Fest with Sabeen Faheem, Dallas Liu shared about his music taste and BTS biases.

Dallas Liu revealed that his BTS biases are Jungkook and V. Elaborating on the same he shared that he loved Jungkook's performance style. Adding to this, he said he really enjoys listening to V's music in his alone time. He also shared he is currently listening to One Day by BTS. It was interesting to note that Dallas Liu also listens to K-pop, and BTS and appreciates their style.

Know who is Dallas Liu

Dallas Liu is an American actor who garnered immense popularity after portraying Prince Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. He has been acting as a child actor slowly leaving a mark in the industry.

Dallas Liu's role in the Marvel movie Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings though short, garnered him recognition. His other noted works include No Good Nick, Pen15, and The Slumber Party.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS is one of the greatest artists in the world of K-pop and their presence is a testament to it. Recently as the group closes to its 11th anniversary they have unveiled a special pop-up event called MONOCHROME in main cities globally namely Seoul, Tokyo, Jakarta, LA, Manila, and Bangkok. In every city, MONOCHROME will go one for almost 3-4 weeks.

Meanwhile, V has dropped his latest single FRI(END)S which is streaming on all platforms. And in a few days, Jin of BTS will be discharged from the military after completing his service.

