Does Dave Bautista Have A 'Man Crush' On Dune Part Two Costar Josh Brolin? Actor Reveals

At the recent premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City, actor Dave Bautista, who plays Beast Rabban in the film, had some surprising revelations about his feelings towards his co-star Josh Brolin. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Bautista confessed to having a “man crush” on Brolin and shared insights into their friendship on and off-screen. Let’s explore what Bautista had to say and the camaraderie among the Dune cast.

Bautista’s man crush on Josh Brolin

In an interview with PEOPLE at the big movie event in New York City last Sunday, 55-year-old Dave Bautista who plays Beast Rabban in the movie admitted to feeling intimidated by the star-studded cast of Dune: Part Two. The actor said, “It’s intimidating, it’s really intimidating, seeing and seeing Stellan Skarsgard, Christopher Walken, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Josh Brolin.” God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin, I really love him as a performer. He’s amazing, both as an actor and human being,” he added.

Bautista reminisced about his time working with Brolin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where he played the iconic characters of Drax and Thanos, respectively. He revealed that their bond strengthened on the Marvel sets because of their intimate and meaningful conversations.

“I’ve known Josh for years and we really got close during our conversation, very intimate conversations during our Marvel years.”

Memorable moments with director Denis Villeneuve

Sharing insights into his experience working on Dune: Part Two, Bautista highlighted a special moment with director Denis Villeneuve. He recalled, “I was there for costume fittings when he came over to greet me and I asked him about my character. Who is he? What do you think?, I asked. To which he replied, ‘Let me dream about it tonight and I’ll tell you tomorrow’, I believe this was the best response I’ve received, It just gave me chills.”

“I knew he’d come back and we will have this special, personal talk, about this character. Even when my role isn’t huge, he’s just invested, he really cares about my characters and me.”

The Dune: Part 2 premiere buzz

The premiere of Dune: Part Two was a star-studded event, with the cast and crew celebrating the highly anticipated sequel. Alongside Brolin and Bautista, other cast members such as Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh graced the red carpet, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

As Dune: Part Two prepares to hit theaters worldwide on March 1st, fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of the epic sci-fi saga. With Bautistia’s revelations about his admiration for Brolin and the camaraderie among the cast, the film promises to deliver not only thrilling action but also some heartfelt performances.

