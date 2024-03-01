Dune Part Two: All You Need To Remember From The First Movie Before You Watch The Highly-Anticipated Sequel

Denis Villeneuve introduced the audience to a spectacular view of what the 1964 sci-fi novel would look like on a big screen via the Dune franchise. Although this isn't the first time that a movie has been made based on the novel, previous attempts by great directors such as David Lynch, Ridley Scott, and Alejandro Jodorowsky failed to capture the interest of the moviegoers.

The second installment is about to hit theaters, and the eager audience seems to have booked their seats. With a great cast, the movie has generated a lot of excitement. Here are a few pointers you should revise before you go see the giant worm monster in the theater.

Recap of Dune Part One

The sequel is based on the story of Paul Atredes, played by Timothée Chalamet, who is fighting and planning to take revenge on the people who tore his family apart.

Who are Bene Gesserit?

The Bene Gesserit is a sisterhood of women with exceptional physical and mental abilities. Their goal is to improve the human race through the manipulation of bloodlines.

This group has consisted solely of women for generations. In the vast Dune universe, the Bene Gesserit are known for their selective breeding program of bloodlines. They also aim to produce a superhuman male called the Kwisatz Haderach - the messiah figure of the Dune universe.

The superhuman male would possess mental powers and would also be able to bridge time and space.

Paul Atreides' mother, Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson), is a Bene Gesserit sister. The Bene Gesserit once instructed her to bear a daughter. The plan was for this daughter to later bear a son who would become the Kwisatz Haderach.

However, as shown in the movie, Lady Jessica disobeys this order and bears a son instead - Paul Atreides.

Paul’s Gom Jabbar Test

In the first installment, Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) has to undergo an intense test called the Gom Jabbar. This test inflicts pain while assessing if his human side will overcome his animal instincts.

During the test, a poisoned needle is held near his neck. If he moves too much, it will kill him instantly. However, Paul passes this agonizing trial, even as he experiences troubling visions.

Afterwards, Reverend Mother Mohiam (played by Charlotte Rampling) explains to Paul his rights as both a Bene Gesserit and the Duke of Arrakis by birth.

Paul’s Visions

These visions are sacred, as they come from his mother's Bene Gesserit lineage. They are highly impressive, as he can see various timelines and probable future predictions.

Although it is impossible for him to fully control these visions, he can change the future through his decisions and choices.

His visions usually show him Chani of the Fremen, played by Zendaya. The visions become more recurring as he comes into contact with the Spice of Arrakis.

While he has many visions of Chani, he also notices a civil war taking place on his planet. These visions show a possible future of him battling Jamis, played by Babs Olusanmokun, with a knife, surrounded by burning palm trees.

When the movie ends, he is shown to have joined the Fremen clan, where he may begin a relationship with Chani.

House Atreides Being Destroyed

As shown early in Dune, Arrakis fiefholder Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (played by Stellan Skarsgård) is replaced by Oscar Isaac’s Leto Atreides.

Later in the movie, the Emperor's Sardaukar army aids House Harkonnen in reclaiming Arrakis. During this attack, House Atreides is destroyed, enabling uninterrupted mining of the Spice melange - a rare and valuable drug.

Leto Atreides

In the movie, Oscar Issac portrays the character of Leto Atreides, who is Paul's father and the Duke of Caladan. Unfortunately, his character meets a tragic fate as he is paralyzed by his trusted physician, Dr. Wellington Yueh, played by Chang Chen. This happens right before Baron Harkonnen takes him to his chambers.

Yueh, a member of the family's inner circle, is secretly a spy placed within the Duke's entourage. In addition to paralyzing Leto, the doctor also disables one of the shields protecting the Atreides' bunker.

Dr. Wellington Yueh

Dr. Wellington Yueh feels deep regret for betraying the Duke and is depicted as assisting Paul and Lady Jessica in their escape. He even aids the Duke by providing a false tooth that releases a lethal gas to eliminate Harkonnen, while the Duke is held captive in Harkonnen's chambers.

Emperor Shaddam IV

The empire wasn't featured in the first Dune movie, but it's expected to show up in Dune Part Two. Christopher Walken will portray the character, and he could play a significant role in the sequel.

Before you head to the cinemas, these were some key highlights you should keep in mind. Dune Part Two is scheduled to premiere on March 1, 2024, and is expected to rake in huge profits for both the studios and the box office.

