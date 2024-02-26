Avatar The Last Airbender: Who Is In The Cast? A Complete Guide to the Actors of Live-Action Series

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on February 22, marking a significant milestone for fans of the original animated show. The show, which aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, follows the story of a special person called the Avatar, who possesses mystical abilities to control one of the four elements, bending.

Lets dive into the cast of Avatar The Last Airbender.

Gordon Cormie

Gordon Cormie stars as Aang, the titular 12-year-old Avatar and last airbender.Cormier is Canadian of Filipino descent and European descent. He grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia and became interested in acting. He has starred in a Canadian cartoon series. His debut role was in Get Shorty (2017), where he played Guatemalan Urchin. He also appeared in Lost in Space (2018).

Kiawentiio

Kiawentiio plays Katara, the last waterbender in the Southern Water Tribe. She is a Canadian actress and singer-songwriter. She made her television debut in the third season of the CBC series Anne with an E (2019) and her film debut in Beans (2020). She has appeared as recurring character Maya Thomas in the Peacock sitcom Rutherford Falls (2021). In 2021, she was selected to portray Katara in the Netflix live action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

Ian Ousley

Ian Ousley is Sokka, the overconfident and brash warrior from the Southern Water Tribe. Ousley was born and raised in College Station, Texas. He began practicing taekwondo at the age of 9 and competed nationally for five years, later earning a third-degree black belt in 2018. He appeared in 3 episodes of 13 Reasons Why in 2019 and 2020.

Dallas Liu

Dallas Liu plays Prince Zuko, who is the son of Fire Lord Ozai, brother of Princess Azula and nephew of General Iroh. Liu is an American actor. Liu made his acting debut as young Jin Kazama in Tekken (2009). He has gone on to appear in the television series PEN15 as Shuji Ishii-Peters and as Carter in Legendary Dudas.

Maria Zhang

Maria Zhang stars as Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors who runs into Aang, Katara and Sokka. Zhang starred in the 2021 short film All I Ever Wanted. The film was an official selection at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. In December 2021, Zhang was cast as Suki in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar stars as the old, zany Bumi, the king of the massive earthbending city Omashu. He is an American actor, rapper, and singer. He is known for his film roles including Pitch Perfect (2012), Game Over, Man! (2018), Blindspotting (2018), Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019), The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020), Free Guy (2021), Tick, Tick... Boom! (2021), and World's Best (2023). His television roles include The Mindy Project, White Famous, Never Have I Ever, and Ghosts. He recently appeared in the Hulu limited series The Dropout (2022).

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim is Fire Lord Ozai, the cruel ruler of the Fire Nation who cast out Prince Zuko. He is an American actor. He is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, Gavin Park in Angel, and Johnny Gat in the Saints Row video game series. He portrayed Ben Daimio in the superhero film Hellboy (2019) and provided the voice of Chief Benja in the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee plays Iroh, a retired general of the Fire Nation and uncle to Zuko. He is a South Korean-Canadian actor and television host. He is best known for his roles as Randy Ko in the soap opera Train 48 (2003–2005) and as family patriarch Appa in the play Kim's Convenience (2011) and its television adaptation (2016–2021).

Sebastian Amoruso

Sebastian Amoruso plays Jet, the leader of a group of freedom fighters in Omashu. Amoruso is an actor of Chinese-Italian descent and stands 5'9" tall. Amoruso has two prior acting credits listed on his IMDb page. The first is a recurring role in Solve, a Snapchat original series. The second is the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer, in which he played Johnny.

Casey Camp-Horinek

Casey Camp-Horinek plays Gran Gran, the grandmother to Katara and Sokka. Horinek, Councilwoman and Hereditary Drumkeeper of the Women’s Scalp Dance Society of the Ponca Nation of Oklahoma, is a longtime activist, environmentalist, actress, and published author.

Elizabeth Yu

Elizabeth Yu plays Princess Azula, the younger sister to Zuko and a fierce firebending prodigy who eyes her brother’s position as heir to the Fire Nation. Yu's first credit was in the 2022 film Somewhere in Queens. Yu also starred as college student Ruby in Year One, a coming-of-age film directed by Lauren Loesberg. In January 2023, Yu was cast in May December, a black comedy directed by Todd Haynes.

Ken Leung

Ken Leung stars as the Fire Nation’s Commander Zhao, who pursues Aang and crosses paths with Zuko while the prince is on his own hunt. Leung is an American actor. His roles include Sang in Rush Hour, Miles Straume in Lost, Admiral Statura in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Eric Tao in HBO's Industry.

Arden Cho

Arden Cho plays June, a bounty hunter hired to find Aang. Cho is an American actress, singer, model and beauty pageant titleholder who competed at Miss Korea 2004. known for portraying Kira Yukimura in the 2011 MTV television series Teen Wolf and Ingrid Yun in the 2022 Netflix television series Partner Track.

Danny Pudi

Danny Pudi is the mechanist, an eccentric inventor who lives in Omashu with his son Teo. He is an American actor. His roles include Abed Nadir on the NBC sitcom Community (2009–2015), for which he received three nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and one nomination for the TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. Since 2020 he has starred as Brad Bakshi in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest. He was the voice of Huey Duck on the 2017 reboot of DuckTales.

