Did Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown Help Dave Bautista Adopt His Pitbull Talulah? Actor Reveals

Dave Bautista, a famous wrestler and actor recently thanked his mates Chris Pratt and MiIlie Bobby Brown for helping him adopt his fourth dog Talulah. He wholeheartedly welcomed Talulah to the Pitbull family on Valentine’s Day last year.

Dave Bautista expresses gratitude to Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Dave Bautista informed host Jimmy Fallon that his fourth dog, Talulah, had been successfully adopted by him the previous year. Interestingly, Talulah was given the name Talulah Bautista. He expressed gratitude to both Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, attributing crucial roles to them in Talulah's adoption. Bautista sincerely appreciated the incredible assistance provided by Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in locating Talulah and facilitating the adoption process. Over time, Talulah Bautista seamlessly integrated into Bautista's Pitbull family, becoming an essential part of his life.

Bautista, a devoted aficionado of canines with three pitbulls already in his care, shared with host Jimmy Fallon how Pratt reached out to him. He recounted, “Pratt hit me up and he said, ‘I know you’re a fan of this breed, and my co-star is trying to adopt her out.’ ”

“And I said, ‘I’m sorry man, you know I’ve already got three,'” he recounted, before admitting, "I just kept looking at her picture, and I was just… I just fell in love with her.”

Dave Bautista recalls his conversation with Chris Pratt

During his appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday, Bautista, 55, shared the heartwarming tale of how he adopted one of his four dogs, Talulah, with the help of Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown. The actor revealed that Pratt, his longtime friend and co-star in Guardians of the Galaxy, discovered that Brown, 20, was assisting in finding Talulah a permanent home while they were filming The Electric State together.

So, despite his house being nearly full, it was Bautista who made the decision to bring the white puppy home, and Pratt was informed to connect him with his co-star — whose identity the Dune star did not yet know.

He revealed Chris Pratt told him, "Well, let me hook you up with my co-star, Millie," to which, his response was, "Wait a minute — Millie Bobby Brown?" Bautista recalled the incident, adding, with surprise evident in his voice, "No way!"

In the end, while working on a film, Bautista told Brown he'd pick up the pup in a week. She assured him, “Don’t worry, I’ll arrange for someone to drop her off.” Upon his return home, the pup arrived from Atlanta, and he's been caring for her ever since. Unusually, Dave thanked Millie last February, even though they hadn't met in person.

Inspiringly, Bautista’s story is a smooth reminder of adoption value and the enormous influence of kindness and encouragement from peers and friends. By talking about his experience, he hopes to debunk misconceptions about pit bulls and encourage others to think about adopting a new pet when they bring one into their homes.

In a nutshell, Bautista's relationship with Talulah is a monument to the transformational power of love and friendship, highlighting the fact that every rescue dog can find their forever home with the correct assistance. He continues to advocate for animal welfare and uses his platform to spread optimism.

