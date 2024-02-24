Who Is Sebastian Amoruso? Everything To Know About Avatar: The Last Airbender's Breakout Star

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender brings the iconic story and fan-favorite character from the beloved childhood animated show to us in a live-action format. A lot of actors from the eight-episode series got a lot of attention from fans. One such actor is Sebastian Amoruso, who has completely charmed the audience with his portrayal of Jet.

Who does Sebastian Amoruso play in Avatar: The Last Airbender

If you were a fan of the animated series growing up, then you must remember the character of Jet. Jet was the 16-year-old leader of a group of refugee children from the Earth Kingdom. They were revolutionaries who stood against the oppression of the Fire Nation. Jet himself lost both his parents to an attack on their kingdom by the Fire Nation.

In the animated series, Jet is a typical cool kid with fluffy hair, a charming persona, really cool hooked swords, and a straw that he always keeps in his mount. Looking at his antics, it is not hard to see why Katara was completely smitten with him since she saw her. Jet was also a pretty complicated and morally gray character, which made him more relatable. And people seem to love the live-action rendition of Jet just as much as the original.

Advertisement

Who is Sebastian Amoruso and where have you seen him?

Sebastian Amoruso is a 23-year-old actor who is of Chinese-Italian descent. He is 5’9” tall and appeared in some other projects before he landed his role in the live-action Avatar.

According to Amoruso’s IMDb page, the actor has previously appeared on a Snapchat original series named Solve, and he also played the role of Johnny in the Amazon Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

His bio on the Amazon Press site says that Amoruso attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York and appeared in various musicals there.

People loved his performance in the role of the cool and charming earthbender Jet and were as smitten with him as Katara. Amoruso is not a frequent user of social media, but the actor did share some BTS photos from the series, which featured the other actors from the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series.

ALSO READ: Who Is Gordon Cormier? Everything About Avatar: The Last Airbender As Star Heads Home To Promote Series