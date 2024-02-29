Will There Be an Avatar The Last Airbender Season 2 Live-Action on Netflix? All We Know So Far

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1 has ended, leaving fans eager for a second season. The live-action reimagining follows the original plot and features a new cast, including Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Ian Ousley, and Daniel Dae Kim. The ending of the first season sets up key plot threads for another instalment, with Ozai's plan revealed and a revelation about Sozin's Comet.

Will there be season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix has not confirmed a second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, but fans may have to be patient as the streamer typically waits a few weeks to assess viewership. The show's creators plan to adapt the first season's later runs for future seasons.

Kiawentiio, who plays Katara, recently said she hopes the show will continue for a second and third season. "I definitely hope for season 2 and season 3 – I think we all really want that for this show. I am proud of what we’ve done for season one, but I think there’s just so much to look forward to as well,” Kiawentiio told Elle in February 2023.

Showrunner Albert Kim also told Entertainment Weekly that, "All three seasons of the animated series essentially take place in the course of one calendar year. There was no way we could do that. So we had to design this first season, especially, to accommodate the possibility of some time elapsing between the first and the second season."

Kim also explained that one way this was achieved was by 'removing' the "ticking clock" associated with Sozin's Comet in the original series.

He said, "The comet was their ticking clock. We removed that particular ticking clock from our show for now, because we couldn't know exactly how old our actors would be for the subsequent seasons.

"We definitely thought about that going into season 1 so that we can accommodate for puberty, adolescence, time passing — all of those fun things that happen to real-life human beings that don't happen to animated characters."

Kim also told RadioTimes.com that he'd love one particular scene with his on-screen brother Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who plays Uncle Iroh. He said, "I would really love to see a scene between us where we address the fact that I am the younger brother and actually talk about the succession and how it turned out the way it did."

His on-screen daughter, Elizabeth Yu, meanwhile, is excited to explore Azula's character more. She told RadioTimes.com, "What I'm really excited for is finally getting to show people the Azula we all know and love with all those quick quips and condescending lines, I'm excited to finally have the sass."

Commander Zhao actor Ken Leung opened up about whether his character's story is over. Admitting he's suspicious of Zhao's demise in the finale episode, he added to RadioTimes.com, "In the original, we do know what happens to him – he ends up in the Fog of Lost Souls in the spirit world. As this is a re-imagining, I don't know how that part of it will be re-imagined, if it will be, so I'm in the same boat as you!"

What would be the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

In a potential season 2, Fire Lord Ozai is expected to continue his conquest of the Earth Kingdom, using Sozin's Comet to enhance the Fire Nation's power. Aang is expected to master all four elements and train with Katara.

The second season might see Aang, Katar, and Sokka uncover a great internal government conspiracy in Ba Sing Se, the Earth Kingdom's capital. The first season closely followed season 1, so this threat is expected to be adapted. However, it is likely that season 2 will be darker and more violent than the original series.

Without having been officially renewed yet, it's hard to say who from the cast would be back for a potential second season. However, it can be expected that the central cast members such as Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio Tarbell and Ian Ousley to return.

Here's a full list of the stars of Avatar: The Last Airbender season 1, who could return for season 2:

Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko

Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin

Maria Zhang as Suki

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran

Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue

Arden Cho as June

Danny Pudi as the Mechanist

A Martinez as Pakku

Irene Bedard as Yagoda

Joel Oulette as Hahn

Nathaniel Arcand as Chief Arnook

Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi

Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi

CS Lee as Avatar Roku

Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo

James Sie as the Cabbage Merchant

Ruy Iskandar as Lt Jee

Momona Tamada as Ty Lee

Thalia Tran as Mai

Ryan Mah as Lt Dang

François Chau as The Great Sage

Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso

George Takei as Koh

Randall Duk Kim as Wan Shi Tong

