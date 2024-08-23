Ex-ADOR employee files civil and criminal lawsuit against Min Hee Jin alleging harassment case coverup; report

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of abuse

In July, ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin was accused of covering up a workplace harassment case. Although her side initially denied it, the alleged victim spoke up, presenting her claims to the public. Now, the latest reports suggest that she has filed a lawsuit against Min Hee Jin.

On August 23, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that the former ADOR employee, who claimed to be the alleged victim of a workplace harassment case sued Min Hee Jin for covering it up.

According to the report, the former employee, referred to as B filed a civil and criminal complaint for violation of the Labor Standards Act and Personal Information Protection Act, and dissemination of false information.

In addition to this, she reported Executive A, the alleged perpetrator, to the Ministry of Employment and Labor for unfair labor practices.

For the unversed, in July, allegations were brought up against Min Hee Jin, claiming she allegedly covered up a workplace harassment case. Although at that time, she denied the claims, a month later, the alleged victim spoke up.

Taking to her social media handles, the former ADOR employee accused Min Hee Jin of taking the perpetrator’s side and even insulting her bringing up the complaints. In her post, B revealed that she was subjected to sexist comments from executive A and even faced verbal abuse.

She further added that she was assigned work even on holidays and weekends. The alleged victim stated that she would resort to strict legal actions if she didn’t receive a proper apology.

Not too long after, reports emerged suggesting the executive in question is no other than Min Hee Jin’s ‘partner’ in her plans to use ADOR’s management rights from HYBE. Although the ADOR CEO didn’t respond to the claims immediately, speculations arose that this is the reason she covered up the harassment accusations against him.

To make the matter worse, it was reported that executive A told B that he was ‘withdrawing’ his apology. In a recent interview, the alleged victim said that she would have been satisfied with a proper apology from the executive if Min Hee Jin corrected the facts publicly. But she changed her mind after receiving lawsuit threats from him and the ADOR CEO’s constant silence.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

