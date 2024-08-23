‘BTS’ V and Jungkook’s videos made for public interest’: YouTuber Sojang denies defaming K-pop idols at first trial

BIGHIT MUSIC along with BTS’ V and Jungkook, has filed a defamation lawsuit against infamous YouTuber Sojang, who went to the first trial today. As per the latest updates, she has denied all the accusations, claiming that YouTube videos about the two K-pop artists were created in the public interest.

On August 23, the first hearing for BTS’ V and Jungkook's defamation lawsuit against Sojang was held at the 12th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court. At the trial, BIGHIT MUSIC’s side accused Sojang of producing false facts and spreading them online, earning a massive profit out of slander of K-pop idols.

“We are filing a lawsuit for damages for false information and infringement of personal rights”, stated BTS’ agency.

However, shocking everyone, Sojang’s side denied all the claims. They said, “While we acknowledge the video production itself, considering the method and content, it is only just opinion and is not defamation by revealing false information.”

Sojang further added that the contents are not false, and even if they are, her side does not see it as a crime other than creating videos for public interest. Her lawyers also argued that her action did not reach the level of infringement on personal rights as BIGHIT MUSIC claimed.

Meanwhile, her unexpected response to the accusations came as a surprise to netizens, since this is not the only trial she is facing for defaming K-pop idols. In an online community, fans heavily criticized her for blaming the public for her actions. Many asked her to stop being so difficult and admit to the accusations.

Meanwhile, in March, V and Jungkook along with BIGHIT MUSIC filed a defamation lawsuit against person A, the operator behind the YouTube channel Sojang. In their complaint, the agency accused her of creating malicious videos and sought 90 million kRW for the damages and obstruction of business.

Initially in 2022, the agency first filed a complaint against Sojang. But at that time the investigation was suspended. After HYBE’s utmost persistence, the case was recently reopened.

In addition to this, Sojang also went to court for allegedly defaming Kang Daniel, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, aespa, and other artists.

