Alleged victim of Min Hee Jin’s cover up of ADOR executive's workplace harassment speaks out amid HYBE feud

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

Min Hee Jin is now facing an accusation of ‘covering up’ a workplace harassment case. It hasn’t been long since the HYBE-ADOR feud sent shockwaves through the K-pop industry. Now, an alleged former employee reportedly revealed being abused while working at ADOR, detailing how the CEO ‘covered it up’, preventing further investigation.

On August 9, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that a former ADOR employee took to her Instagram account and revealed details about being allegedly sexually harassed while working at the agency.

In the post, she penned that she feels fearful she can no longer idly sit by as numerous lies are being told repeatedly. According to the report, the female employee experienced severe bullying and abuse while working at ADOR and filed a harassment complaint on March 6, 2024.

In her post, she elaborated that the executive allegedly made sexist comments toward her such as “Eating with a woman is much better than having a meal with a man”.

According to the victim, she was allegedly assigned work on weekends and holidays. She revealed that the executive also criticized employees for responding to his texts “too quickly”, claiming it made him confused.

The ex-ADOR employee further claimed that the parent company HYBE closed the harassment case without imposing heavy disciplinary measures. They only introduced Min Hee Jin to give him a ‘firm’ warning.

However, as the victim claimed, the ADOR CEO sided with the alleged perpetrator. “She insulted me with words like 'crazy [expletive]' and 'life is real, little d***”, said the woman.

She went on to claim that although she had been a loyal employee, Min Hee Jin called me a nuisance for complaining rather than checking the facts and pointing out the problems.

The victim further wrote in her post that from the beginning, Min Hee Jin allegedly shared all the details of her complaint with the executive to help him draft explanations in his defense. According to her, when the case first came to light last month, Min Hee Jin ‘leaked’ the KakoTalk chats without her permission. On this day, she claimed the ADOO CEO even ‘edited’ out certain parts to discredit the victim.

“I am waiting for a heartfelt apology from Min and the executive”, she said emphasizing she will take further action if Min Hee Jin denies her claims.

Reportedly, the former employee left ADOR on March 21.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

