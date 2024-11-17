Ex-BIGBANG's T.O.P to skip Squid Game Season 2 production presentation following ongoing backlash over his return to acting

Former BIGBANG member T.O.P, real name Choi Seung Hyun, has opted out of attending the production presentation event for Squid Game Season 2. The presentation, scheduled for December 9 at Seoul's iconic Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), will mark the official launch of the highly anticipated second season of the global hit series. However, T.O.P’s absence from the event has become a hot topic, following a wave of backlash over his return to acting.

In response to the criticism, Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk addressed the controversy during a press conference held in August. "I honestly didn’t expect it would become a controversy," the director remarked, expressing surprise at the intensity of the backlash. "The incident happened a long time ago, he was sentenced, and his probation period has ended," He noted, implying that time and legal closure might have softened the issue. However, he admitted, "I may have underestimated the reaction."

He went on to explain his rationale for casting T.O.P, highlighting the former idol’s personal commitment to the project. "There have been others in the past who faced public backlash but managed to make a successful comeback. We believed his skills and dedication warranted another chance," he added.

T.O.P, who made his acting debut in 2009, had taken a step back from the entertainment industry after being sentenced in 2017 to 10 months in prison, with a two-year probation, for marijuana use. At the time, the scandal led him to hint at retiring from showbiz, a decision he later reversed by joining the cast of Squid Game Season 2. His involvement in the project marks his first acting role in over seven years, but the announcement was met with a lukewarm reception from the public, including many BIGBANG fans.

Advertisement

Perhaps in light of the ongoing criticism, T.O.P has decided to forgo the upcoming production event, distancing himself from the spotlight as the promotional campaign kicks off. Netflix confirmed that the presentation will still feature appearances from director Hwang Dong Hyuk and the main cast, including Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, and Jo Yu Ri.

Set to premiere on December 26, Squid Game Season 2 will continue the gripping narrative, following the return of Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) as he seeks revenge and faces off against the enigmatic Front Man (Lee Byung Hun). With the stakes higher than ever, the new season promises an intense showdown that has fans eagerly awaiting its release, despite the surrounding controversy.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS' V made fans go berserk by hanging out with Lee Jung Jae, sparking Squid Game appearance buzz