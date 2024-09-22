THROWBACK: When BTS' V made fans go berserk by hanging out with Lee Jung Jae, sparking Squid Game appearance buzz

In today’s throwback series, we take a trip down memory lane to revisit the moment when BTS’ V sent fans into a frenzy, sparking rumors of his possible appearance in Squid Game Season 2. Known for his charming and spontaneous nature, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has a habit of casually mingling with celebrities, and one such interaction had fans buzzing with excitement.

The iconic moment took place in December 2021 when Lee Jung Jae, the leading star of the globally acclaimed Netflix series Squid Game, surprised fans by sharing a selfie with the Slow Dancing singer. Posted on December 27, the photo featured both stars looking casual yet effortlessly stylish. V, with his signature smile and victory symbol, sported a cozy beige sweater, while Lee Jung Jae wore a relaxed grey sweatshirt. The post, though simple and without a caption, was enough to stir wild speculation among fans.

Take a look at the picture here;

What made the moment even more intriguing was the timing. Just days before the selfie was shared, V was spotted at BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles dressed in a red jumpsuit and black mask; a costume eerily reminiscent of the guards in Squid Game. This playful nod to the hit series had ARMYs doing a double-take, wondering if it was merely a fun tribute or something more.

With both the selfie and V’s costume sparking conversation, fans began theorizing that the BTS member might make a cameo in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game. Social media platforms were abuzz with speculation, as many believed that V’s friendship with Lee Jung Jae could translate into a surprise appearance on the show.

Though the cameo rumors eventually fizzled out, the moment remains etched in fans' minds as yet another example of V’s effortless ability to spark excitement. Whether it’s through casual celebrity meet-ups or playful stunts, V continues to keep ARMYs on their toes, always guessing what his next unexpected move will be.

Whether V would surprise fans with a cameo in the upcoming sequel of Squid Game or not is yet to be seen. However, the buzz surrounding this interaction showed just how influential and captivating V is, effortlessly merging the worlds of K-pop and K-drama.

