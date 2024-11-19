Ex-Golden Child’s Bomin wins 12 million KRW lawsuit after sustaining facial injury due to golf club

Former Golden Child member Bomin has partially won 10 million KRW in damages after sustaining a cheekbone fracture while playing golf. He initially claimed 35 million KRW, citing loss of earnings due to the injury he suffered. However, the court ultimately denied this claim due to insufficient evidence linking the accident to his lost earnings.

According to reports by Korean media outlets, last month, the Civil Division 8 of the Seoul Western District Court ruled in partial favor of Bomin in the lawsuit he filed against A, the individual who struck him with the golf club, and B, the operator of the range. In the final ruling, the court ordered B to pay the former K-pop idol approximately 12 million KRW, with 10.6 million KRW to be jointly covered by A.

The incident occurred in September 2022 at a golf range in Gyeonggi Province. Bomin was using a kiosk in his own booth when another individual, referred to as A, accidentally struck him with a golf club. As a result, the former Golden Child member sustained a cheekbone fracture and had to go on a hiatus to recover.

It was revealed that although the spacing between the booths met the required safety measures, there were no boundaries or partitions between them. In addition, the kiosks were positioned too close to adjacent booths, posing a high risk of injury. B, the operator, was held liable for not providing adequate safety measures and for failing to fulfill the range’s contractual duty of safety.

Advertisement

The court further noted that A, the other defendant in the case, had a history of striking neighboring golfers. However, in this incident, since the lack of safety measures was considered more responsible, the judge held A liable only for failing to check his surroundings. The court also held Bomin partly responsible for not taking precautions himself and ruled that A was only 30% liable for the incident.

Bomin initially claimed 35 million KRW in lost earnings from his 12 missed projects. However, the court found insufficient evidence linking his special damages to A and B’s awareness of these circumstances at the time.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin responds to possible acting debut in future; reveals wanting to do concerts with family like Coldplay