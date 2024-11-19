BTS' Jin responds to possible acting debut in future; reveals wanting to do concerts with family like Coldplay

Will BTS’ Jin debut as an actor in the future? While his music career is thriving, fans have always been curious about whether they will ever be able to see the K-pop idol on the screen of TV. His fellow bandmate V has already made his acting debut with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, so ARMYs have high hopes for him as well, especially since he studied the subject in college.

In a recent appearance on Leemujin Service, Jin talked about his past dreams of becoming an actor. When asked if he wanted to be an actor in his early life, the BTS member replied, “I wished to become an actor but my parents wanted to go to the university at first.”

He added that, although at that time his wishes were strong, after joining BIGHIT and trying out the idol life, he started forgetting about his past dreams. “I am happy as a singer,” Jin said with a bright smile on his face, showcasing his passion for music.

Lee Mujin asked him whether he still wanted to pursue an acting career, to which the BTS member replied, “Not at all. One of the reasons I wanted to be an actor was the variety of experiences I thought it would entail. But as an idol, I was able to live through all those, so that dream is now forgotten.”

The Astronaut singer’s answer completely satisfied the host, who couldn’t help but praise his healthy train of thought. While, for fans who want to see Jin on the TV screen, it can be sad news, we should respect the decisions of the artist, especially someone with so much enthusiasm for music.

During his appearance on the show, he also talked about how he wants to keep performing with his group until he is old. When asked about how he thinks his life would be 10 or 20 years from now, he excitedly said, “I want to be on stage when I’m 50.”

He described that when he joined Coldplay as a guest performer at the Argentina concert, he was moved by how their families were there to enjoy the music. Jin enthusiastically revealed that this is something he wants to happen in his life too.

Watch the full episode here:

