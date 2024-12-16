Ex-Rainbow member Kim Jae Kyung belatedly reveals marriage to non-celeb boyfriend in heartfelt letter to fans

Kim Jae Kyung, a former member of the girl group Rainbow, has revealed that she married her non-celeb boyfriend earlier this year. Initially, her agency confirmed the news to a media outlet. Later, the actress herself shared the belated news through a heartfelt letter.

On December 16, Kim Jae Kyung took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. She also unveiled a photo from the marriage ceremony, looking radiant in traditional wedding attire. In her story, she also penned, "I’m writing this as a new chapter of my life has begun. I hope you will support my desire to write this new chapter with the same vigor, fun, and straightforwardness as always. I will do my best to bring you good news with a new project as soon as possible. The weather has gotten much colder, so please take care and avoid catching a cold. Thank you always, everyone!"

See her Instagram story here:

Earlier today, a Korean media outlet reported that she had tied the knot with her non-celeb fiancé this year. Her agency, Namoo Actors, confirmed that they got married last summer in a close-knit ceremony attended by family members. The agency added that after meeting her precious partner, she gradually formed a great connection based on deep trust and affection. However, since her husband is a non-celebrity, the private wedding decision was taken to respect his privacy.

Kim Jae Kyung is a popular Korean celebrity who kickstarted her entertainment career as a K-pop idol. In 2009, she debuted as a member and leader of the girl group Rainbow formed by DSP Media. In her early acting career, she starred in many guest roles in dramas like Family, Reply 1994, Big Thing, My Lovely Girl, and more.

With her leading role in the 2015 drama Noble, My Love, Kim Jae Kyung earned much popularity. Taking her acting career to the next level, she continued to show her talents in works like Bad Papa, The Secret Life of My Secretary, The Devil Judge, Again My Life, and more.

In 2016, she parted ways with Rainbow after the group was disbanded.

