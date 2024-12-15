Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter's dating rumor, Squid Game 2's Golden Globe 2025 nomination, more

aespa's Winter and ENHYPEN's Jungwon were embroiled in a dating rumor this week. Although their agencies firmly denied it, the speculation only grew more prominent. In other news, Squid Game Season 2 earned a Golden Globe nomination even before its premiere. Continue to read on to catch up on all the breaking news of this week.

ENHYPEN's Jungwon and aespa's Winter caught on dating rumor

The rumor started with an alleged eyewitness claiming that Winter and Jungwon were spotted hanging out at a bar in Seoul. As proof, the individual also snapped pictures and then posted them on a community forum. While many asked the person to stop stalking and let them live their private lives, others just didn't buy their claim, pointing out that the blurry photos only captured Winter.

Shortly after, aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, and ENHYPEN's label, BELIFT LAB, firmly denied the dating rumors, emphasizing that they would be taking legal action against rumormongers.SM Entertainment further stated that the individual initially attempted to contact the agency for monetary gain in exchange for the photos as blackmail; however, after their demands were denied, they maliciously circulated it online.

On the other hand, Jungwon came on live and personally addressed the speculations, making it clear that he is not dating anyone.

TXT announces long break

On December 10, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement announcing that TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be going on a long hiatus. The agency confirmed that following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5, the boy band will halt their activities for some time.

BIGHIT MUSIC asked for MOA's support, as the members will use this time to spend quality time with their families while also taking care of themselves. However, having said that they also mentioned that after their break ends, TXT will make their grand 2025 comeback.

NewJeans launches new Instagram account

Following their unilateral contract termination with ADOR, NewJeans has launched a new Instagram account with the handle @jeanzforfree. The group is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with ADOR, which the agency filed to verify the validity of their exclusive contract. On the other hand, the quintet made it clear that they had no intention of working with HYBE or ADOR further after the breach of the agreement.

Although the members stated at their press conference that they would fight to reclaim the rights of using NewJeans as their group's name, it might be legally difficult. Following their Instagram account launch, many think the five girls will continue their K-pop journey as Jeanz.

Here's where to follow them:

BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids win big at 2024 BBMAs

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards was the year of K-pop. Despite being away in the military, BTS member Jungkook managed to bag two awards- Top K-pop Album with GOLDEN and Top Global K-pop Song with Standing Next to You.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN, who was also a performer at this year's BBMAs, won the trophy for Top K-pop Touring Artist. Stray Kids joined them with the Top Global K-pop Artist Award.

Squid Game Season 2 bags Golden Globe nominations

Squid Game Season 2 cast and crew are now gearing up for its highly-anticipated premiere on December 26. Ahead of the D-day, exciting news is brewing much excitement. The upcoming season has been nominated for Best Television Series (Drama) and is now fighting neck-to-neck with The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Horses, Shōgun, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The upcoming Squid Game Season 2 will feature a new cast, including Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, T.O.P, Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, and more, alongside returning stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Wi Ha Joon.

Jung Woo Sung addresses 'double-dating' controversy

During the broadcast of tvN's Free Doctor, it was clarified that Jung Woo Sung, who was caught in a double-dating controversy, wasn't in a relationship when he met Moon Gabi and had a child with her. According to new sources, the actor was on a temporary break with his girlfriend at that time, in contradiction to his committing adultery rumors.

In addition, his girlfriend was reportedly aware of the situation with Moon Gabi before it was revealed publicly. Additionally, it was reported that Jung Woo Sung has recently parted ways with his girlfriend, with whom he was reportedly in a long-term relationship.

