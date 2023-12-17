EXCLUSIVE: A-idol group SUPERKIND on authenticity of AI music, watching anime and friendship with 2D members

K-pop is advancing rapidly and with AI making a strong footing across business fields, it was only a matter of time before the two worlds collapsed into each other. SUPERKIND, an amalgamation of NUKE, PRID, and S. NUKE, is a K-pop group that aims to push the real and virtual worlds into one.

About SUPERKIND

The seven-member group comprises humans DAEMON, EUGENE, GEON, SiO, and JDV, and AI creations SAEJIN and SEUNG. Making their debut on June 20, 2022, with the single Watch Out, the team has now returned with a new release called Profiles of the Future (Λ) : 70%. Their songs, sung in Korean, Japanese, and English, have sounds from the human members as well as the AI counterparts which are combined in the studio to create something unique.

SUPERKIND Interview

In an exclusive conversation with us, the members dished on their latest release and their favorite animes to watch. Taking inspiration from the famed movie Men In Black, the boys opened up about how they incorporated their virtual members’ sounds into their music. Read the full interview below.

What kind of inspiration did you draw from the film Men In Black for this comeback?

EUGENE: Beam Me Up, a 3D song, draws significant inspiration from the movie Men in Black, reinterpreting it as a K-pop song. This track features a digital and modern sound, creating a sci-fi atmosphere in contrast to Speed, which has an analog band sound.

JDV: The influence of Men in Black extends to the music video, creating a humorous and entertaining atmosphere. It incorporates exaggerated acting and various props reminiscent of the film. In the video, you'll see us, SUPERKIND, in suits like the agents and engaging in witty chases, adding a playful touch to the visual narrative.

Including the concept of the famous anime Cowboy Bebop in your release, are any members big fans of the show?

DAEMON: I'm a big fan of animation, and I personally enjoyed watching Cowboy Bebop as well. It's a fascinating work with a unique blend of science fiction, Western elements, and urban aesthetics.

SiO: I actually learned about this animation while preparing for this album. During concept meetings, filming the music video, and even cosplaying as a character, I found the animation's concept and story intriguing. If I have some free time later, I'd definitely look into it.

What are some other anime that you enjoy?

EUGENE: Zootopia is my favorite animation, and I love its main character, Judy. While watching her and other characters in this animation, I've dreamt of creating a world similar to Zootopia someday. If I ever bring that dream to life, I'd like to name it Eugene World.

JDV: There are two animations that I really enjoyed watching since my childhood – Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon. I'm a big fan of these animations, to the point where I even have Shinosuke Nohara (Jjang-gu in Korean) pajamas. One of my dreams is to have SUPERKIND sing the soundtrack for Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon.

How do the 3D members think this AI concept has blended into the world of K-pop?

DAEMON: I think it all came quite naturally, just like we all felt awkward about AI technology when it was first introduced, but now it has seeped into various aspects of our daily lives. Likewise, while some people might have found the AI concept in K-pop a bit awkward, I can really tell that the public has gradually become more accustomed to the virtual world and AI technology.

SiO: The unique competitiveness and identity of SUPERKIND lie in the collaboration between AI and real humans. As the world's first A-Idol, we feel a responsibility to set positive precedents. I’m highly grateful for the ongoing interest in our group.

Do you think this is something that will persist in the industry?

SiO: As there are AI members in our team, I’m quite interested in hearing about groups with similar concepts. With groups like PLAVE, MAVE:, and ISEGYE IDOL making a debut and actively promoting their music, it's somewhat gratifying to witness the establishment of AI technology and a virtual world in the K-pop industry. I hope that one day there will be an award category for AI/Virtual parts at year-end award ceremonies, bringing all of us together in one place.

What are your opinions on the authenticity of music after including AI sounds with human voices in your songs?

DAEMON: Creating the sound of AI requires the collaborative efforts of many individuals, and I think the process is similar to humans practicing to refine their vocal ability to produce more delightful music. If we judge the authenticity of music by how sincere the creators were, I believe the sounds of AI are authentic enough as it also involves efforts from many people.

SiO: It's true that our songs are completed by blending human voices with AI voices, but I don't think that aspect is directly connected to the authenticity of our music. From Watch Out to MOODY and Beam Me Up, we've always aimed to tell our own stories and, through those stories, hoped to provide an escape into a wider, freer world where people can find comfort. We made every effort to encapsulate these thoughts in our songs, and if, while listening to our music, even one person feels a bit more liberated and comforted, I believe the authenticity of our music has been effectively conveyed.

How does the line distribution get decided for the members? Are there any lines of the 2D members that you'd like to take on?

EUGENE: There's a part in the song Speed that immediately captivated me when I first heard it. It's the line "西の空から覗いた宇宙は僕らを巡り合わせて" (The universe glimpsed from the western sky brought us together). The vibe of the song shifts with this, and upon hearing it, I felt like I should be the one singing it. I practiced diligently and felt extremely happy and proud to eventually be the one to sing that part.

SiO: Parts are mostly assigned after all members have sung the entire song after hearing the demo version, and the company decides which parts suit each member well. Personally, in our debut song Watch Out, I remember wanting to sing the opening part that SAEJIN sings when I first heard the demo version, so I practiced a lot to get it. Of course, now I think SAEJIN suits that part much better than I do.

JDV: Whether it's in MOODY or this album, I always liked SEUNG's rap verse, and it was stuck in my head. I always thought that I wanted to try singing it whenever I heard the song.

Does any member think that they could have become best friends with the 2D member if they were real?

DAEMON: I think we could get along well, though there might be disagreements because we all have distinct and strong personalities, leading to differences of opinion. Nevertheless, I'd love to discuss and practice with them together in the same space.

SiO: If the 2D members were real humans, I think I would have been closer to SAEJIN. Despite often stating in interviews or broadcasts that I feel closer to SEUNG than I do with SAEJIN, I believe that's mostly related to his visual and character appeal. However, if we were actual friends, I think SAEJIN, being softer and more considerate, would be someone I'd get along with better.

How would you describe your music to someone who’s listening to it for the first time?

DAEMON: I would say, "Dimensions Assemble!" It reflects SUPERKIND's musical characteristic of navigating between 2D and 3D worlds and challenging various genres without constraints. From Watch Out to Beam Me Up (2D x 3D), we have showcased a diverse range of music styles and vocals. Likewise, SUPERKIND’s music aims to encapsulate the concept of the album within the music itself.

What is your message to the world?

DAEMON: It is to try anything without fear. The lyrics of "Beam Me Up" and our concept itself are very challenging and forward-looking as well. We hope that through our music and performances, many people gain the courage to embark on unfamiliar but innovative challenges.

EUGENE: Life is undoubtedly filled with both joy and sorrow, but I have a strong belief that positive moments will unfold eventually. I hope our music brings a bit of healing and happiness.

SiO: There are still many untold stories from SUPERKIND as well as myself, so please give us your love and interest in the times ahead. Thank you for your support, and stay tuned for our upcoming comeback.

JDV: I think SUPERKIND has taken the first step in introducing the first-generation A-idol through this album. We will continue to show various and new aspects to the world through diverse challenges, so please give us a lot of attention and definitely stay tuned! Thank you!

