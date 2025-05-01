HIT 3 Ending Explained: Final twist in Nani’s movie opens the door to HIT The Fourth Case

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, hit the big screens today, May 1. The action thriller opened to positive responses, with many fans catching the first day, first show. If you think the HIT Universe ends with this film, you might be in for a surprise.

HIT 3 centers on SP Arjun Sarkaar (Nani), a bold and short-tempered officer from the Homicide Intervention Team in Visakhapatnam. He is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to solve a string of brutal murders. From the start, Arjun is shown as an intense cop dealing with unresolved issues. These emotional layers add depth to his character. The film opens with a gritty tone, setting the stage for a raw and action-driven thriller.

The story kicks off when Arjun’s team investigates a horrific murder. It soon becomes clear this is just one in a disturbing series. Similar cases are uncovered in other regions. Each murder is gruesome, with no clear suspect in sight. Arjun follows every lead, piecing together clues that connect the victims across locations.

Alongside the investigation, Arjun shares a complicated bond with Mrudula, played by Srinidhi Shetty. Their romance adds some emotional softness but slightly slows the film's tight pace. Supporting roles by Rao Ramesh (as the HIT chief) and Samuthirakani (as Arjun’s father) give more weight to both the personal and professional stakes.

Spoiler Alert: Here’s how Nani starrer ends

The intensity builds in the second half, particularly with one standout action sequence set in a single location. Arjun’s chase leads to brutal face-offs with the killers. The fights are raw, and bloody, and push him to his breaking point. The film’s realistic violence earns it an ‘A’ certificate, with the visuals often unflinching and graphic.

In the climax, Arjun uncovers the motive behind the murders and finally brings the culprits down. The ending is powerful, with Arjun covered in blood. The mystery is resolved, but the film throws in two final twists. Adivi Sesh returns briefly from HIT 2, and Karthi is revealed as the lead in HIT: The Fourth Case. These surprise cameos tie the story into the larger HIT universe and hint at what's to come next.

