Nothing to see here, just Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s love-filled PDA for girlfriend Saba Azad on her latest picture

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad never shy about showing their love publicly, consistently expressing their deep affection for one another. Recently, Saba shared a stunning sunlit selfie on social media, and Hrithik didn’t miss the chance to show his admiration, he liked the post and left a heart emoji in the comments, making fans swoon over their sweet exchange.

Saba Azad shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram, captioning it, "Good morrow early risers… I’m fairly new to your world but I like it so very much." Hrithik Roshan, ever the supportive partner, was quick to express his affection by leaving a heart emoji in the comments for his ladylove.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a relationship for over two years. The couple is frequently seen together at various occasions, from birthday celebrations and weddings to family gatherings and holidays.

Their romance is said to have started in 2022, with reports suggesting that the two connected on Twitter. The story goes that Hrithik liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper, prompting a thank-you message from her. The exchange reportedly sparked their initial conversation and eventual bond.

Although Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad prefer to keep their relationship low-key, they've made several joint public appearances, notably at The Archies premiere. Their social media profiles occasionally feature heartfelt moments, offering glimpses into their bond.

Saba is a multi-talented artist, an actress, theatre director, and musician. She’s also part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink and is known for her performances in Rocket Boys, Ladies Room, and Who's Your Gynac.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for War 2, where he’ll share screen space with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit and forms part of the YRF Spy Universe. It’s slated for release on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad was recently seen in Zee5’s series Crime Beat, where she starred alongside Saqib Saleem, Sai Tamhankar, Rahul Bhat, and others in key roles.

